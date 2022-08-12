Marshawn Lynch released on bail, due in Las Vegas Court on December 7

Los Vegas Police released body cam footage of former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch being pulled from his vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to David Charns of 8 News Now in Vegas.

Beast Mode can be heard asking police officers, “What is the problem? Because the car is not on and the car is not going. I’m not going nowhere,” said Lynch.

He also said that “everything is understandable” but did not get out of the car after demands from the authorities.

Video shows that Lynch was asleep at the wheel smelled like alcohol, and the car was considered in “undrivable condition” by Las Vegas officers. The tire on the front of the driver’s side was also detached from the car.

Police statement on Marshawn Lynch arrest

“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” Las Vegas Police tweeted. “Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2) Event: LLV220800034519.”

Lynch’s bail was set at $3,381, USA Today reported, citing jail documents. He was cited for failing to surrender, failing to drive in a travel lane, and the vehicle he was driving was unregistered, according to the police.

According to SFGate.com, this is not the first time Lynch was arrested for a DUI. His last incident was back in 2012 in Oakland, California.

However, Per Lynch’s attorneys [H/t King5.com], David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.”

The former Seahawks running back is due in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 7.