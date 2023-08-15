Malik Willis-Will Levis QB battle receives mildly surprising update

When the Tennessee Titans selected Will Levis with the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, many wondered what the Kentucky quarterback’s addition meant for Malik Willis, last season’s 86th pick in the NFL Draft. Both are competing for the QB2 role behind veteran starter Ryan Tannehill, but is there room for each prospect on the roster?

With the NFL’s new rule going in place, allowing three quarterbacks to be on a game day roster, with only two needing to be deemed ‘active’, there appears to be more space than usual. From the sights and sounds coming out of Titans camp, there’s plenty of room for both prospects to find their way.

But who’s ahead in the ongoing QB competition to become the team’s top backup? Willis, in his second year of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s offense, appears to have the early lead.

According to Gregg Rosenthal, Willis has a “good chance” to stave off Levis for the Titans’ backup QB position. Tennessee’s preseason opener likely didn’t hurt. Willis started Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears and completed 16-of-25 passes for 189 yards while throwing an interception that went right through his receiver’s hands. Willis did get the Titans on the board by rushing for 22 yards on three attempts, including a two-yard touchdown run.

Meanwhile, Levis completed 9-of-14 passes for 85 yards and an interception on a poorly thrown ball at the end of the 23-17 loss to Chicago. Levis added one rush for six yards. Despite Levis arriving in the NFL one year later, both QBs are 24 years old, with Willis one month older than his teammate.

