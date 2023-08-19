Malik Willis, Julius Chestnut lead Titans past Vikings

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Willis passed for 85 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 91 yards as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-16 in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Julius Chestnut ran 13 times for 98 yards and a score and had a 1-yard touchdown catch as the Titans amassed 281 yards rushing. Willis played the entire game and went 10-of-17 passing and was intercepted once.

Tennessee’s Tyjae Spears ran 33 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 left in the first quarter, but the Vikings got three field goals from Greg Joseph in the second quarter (from 45, 33 and 26 yards) to lead 9-7 at the half.

The Titans regained the lead with a 22-yard field goal from Trey Wolff, and padded the lead on Chestnut’s 5-yard run with 4:11 left in the third and scoring catch early in the fourth.

The Vikings’ only touchdown came on DeWayne McBride’s 1-yard run with 5:50 left in the game. Nick Mullens completed 13 of 23 passes for 151 yards.

–Field Level Media