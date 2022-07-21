Magic Gaming sweeps, moves to 2-0 in 3v3 Seed Weeks

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Magic Gaming won its second consecutive match to open 3v3 Seed Weeks play, shutting out Hornets Venom GT in three games on Wednesday night.

Kings Guard Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad and 76ers GC also pulled off sweeps on Wednesday. The Kings beat Blazer5 Gaming, the Warriors blanked Pacers Gaming and the 76ers defeated Celtics Crossover Gaming.

In other action, Hawks Talon Gaming defeated Knicks Gaming 3-1, Cavs Legion GC beat DUX Infinitos 3-1 and Raptors Uprising GC knocked off Gen.G Tigers 3-1. Lakers Gaming turned back Jazz Gaming 3-2.

Teams get one point for each win during 3v3 Seed Weeks. At the end of Seed Weeks, the top five teams with the most points from each conference will secure a spot in the 3v3 Playoffs.

Two more teams will make the 3v3 Playoffs via The Steal, while the 13th and 14th spots in the 3v3 Playoffs will be reserved for the amateur teams that win the Slam Open and Switch Open.

Magic Gaming completed its sweep with scores of 22-11, 21-12 and 21-7. In the final game, Joshua “unguardable” Hunter finished with 15 points and three assists for the winners.

The Kings won their games by scores of 22-13, 21-15 and 21-12, while the Warriors posted wins of 22-14, 23-21 and 22-16. Neadal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser of San Bruno, Calif., finished with 13 points and three assists in the middle game.

The 76ers were tested but won all three games, 21-17, 22-15 and 21-16.

The Hawks won their first game 22-14, lost to the Knicks 22-20, but then won the last two games by the same 21-18 score to clinch the match.

The Cavs followed the same pattern, winning the first game 21-14, dropping the second game 23-14, and then winning 21-17 and 22-18 to close it out.

The Raptors won their first two games, 22-20 and 23-17, fell in the third game to the Tigers 21-17, but pulled out a 21-17 clinching win.

The Lakers won but traded wins with the Jazz throughout, starting with the Lakers winning 21-11 and the Jazz countering, 22-19. The Lakers took the third game 22-20 but lost the fourth 21-12. In the clincher, the Lakers won 21-15.

Thursday’s slate has seven matches:

–Grizz Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Heat Check Gaming

–Jazz Gaming vs. Pistons GT

–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers

–Mavs Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

–NetsGC vs. 76ers GC

NBA 2K League 3v3 standings, with games played and points:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

T1. Magic Gaming, 8, 6

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 8, 6

T3. Knicks Gaming, 8, 4

T3. Raptors Uprising GC, 8, 4

5. 76ers GC, 3, 3

6. NetsGC, 4, 3

7. Heat Check Gaming, 5, 2

T8. Wizards District Gaming, 4, 1

T8. Gen.G Tigers, 4, 1

T8. Grizz Gaming, 4, 1

T11. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 3, 0

T11. Hornets Venom GT, 3, 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Lakers Gaming, 8, 6

2. Cavs Legion GC, 9, 5

T3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3, 3

T3. Mavs Gaming, 3, 3

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 3, 3

6. Bucks Gaming, 4, 3

7. T-Wolves Gaming, 5, 3

8. Jazz Gaming, 5, 2

T9. DUX Infinitos, 7, 1

T9. Pacers Gaming, 7, 1

11. Blazer5 Gaming, 6, 0

12. Pistons GT, 0, 0

–Field Level Media