Madison Square Garden: What you need to know to make it a great day

Madison Square Garden, colloquially known as The Garden or by its initials MSG. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Madison Square Garden yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Madison Square Garden located?

Madison Square Garden is in New York, NY. The address of Madison Square Garden is 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001.

Who plays at Madison Square Garden?

The New York Knicks play at Madison Square Garden.

What is the capacity of Madison Square Garden?

The capacity at Madison Square Garden is 20,789, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Madison Square Garden?

Madison Square Garden doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at Madison Square Garden?

At Madison Square Garden, you can expect to pay between $30 to $40 for parking. We recommend booking convenient and affordable parking in advance through SpotHero.

Can you watch the New York Knicks warm up at Madison Square Garden?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Madison Square Garden before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Madison Square Garden?

Madison Square Garden allows bags that do not have to be clear but must fit comfortably under your seat. Oversized bags larger than 22” x 14” x 9” are prohibited.

Is Madison Square Garden cashless?

Madison Square Garden is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Madison Square Garden?

Suites at Madison Square Garden cost between $4,000-$50,000 depending on the event and game going on. Suites at the Madison Square Garden feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into Madison Square Garden.

The Lexus Suite Level is located above the lower bowl, 25 rows above the floor.

The Signature Suite Level is suspended within the upper bowl. It is located one level above the Lexus Suite Level.

Located on the Delta Private Jets Event Suite Level, these suites are the most exclusive premium option in the arena. Event Suites are located on ice/court level.

What is there to eat at Madison Square Garden?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Madison Square Garden. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to Madison Square Garden if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game action.

Dunkin Donuts: Get hot coffee, ice coffee, hot chocolate, and more out in section 202.

Garden Market: Classic stadium food options like hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, candy, water, beer, soda, and more.

Top Dog: Signature hot dogs, soda, and fries.

Paulie Gee's Slice Shop: Serving up cheese, pepperoni, Hellboy, Freddy price, vegan, and Mootz slice pizzas.

Daily Burger: Daily cheeseburger, French fries, soda, chips, beer, and more out in sections 107, 116, 210, and 306.

Fuku: Serving up fried chicken sandwiches, fries, soda, and more in section 119.

Mike's: Hot honey fried chicken, garlic wings, buffalo wings, beer, and more.

Avenue Cantina: Crispy carinas with pork belly, chicken, steak, and beef brisket out in section 112.

Prime Rib: Shaved prime rib on a baguette with loads of toppings out in section 106.

Lavo Meatball: Classic meatball, eggplant meatball, chicken marsala meatball, Italian sausage, and more in section 112.

Tao Sushi: Serving up delicious sushi meals out in section 118.

Simply Vegan: Smoothies, grilled bratwurst, sausage and peppers, pomme fries, chili, soda, and more.

Carnegie Deli: Serving up pastrami, turkey, and corned beef sandwiches.

Abigael's Kosher Grill: Serving up kosher food options like sandwiches.

Fratelli Beretta: Serving Italian sandwiches with salami, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and more.

Sausage Boss by Andrew Carmellini: Pork sausage, peppers, onions, and more out in sections 107 and 223.

Hill Country Barbecue Market: Smoked brisket, prime rib, and more out in section 107.

Gluten-Free at the Garden: Fans looking for gluten-free sandwiches can head to section 112.

