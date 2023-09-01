The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most productive offseasons in the NBA, fortifying their bench with the hope it will make them one of the best teams in the Western Conference next season. However, Los Angeles is also reportedly focused on the future.

With LeBron James entering his age-39 season and likely nearing the end of his NBA career, the Lakers have begun contemplating what their roster will look like long-term. Anthony Davis projects to be a face of the franchise after signing a contract extension, but Los Angeles wants to pair him with another perennial All-Star once James retires.

Trae Young stats (2022-’23): 26.2 PPG, 10.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 42.9% FG

Already named among potential suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he requests out of Milwaukee, Los Angeles has also been connected to Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Kyle Lowry. However, there’s reportedly another target atop the wishlist.

According to Jovan Buha of Th Athletic, the Lakers remain interested in a trade for Young and are monitoring him “depending on how his situation unfolds in Atlanta.”

Young has previously been named in NBA trade rumors. While Atlanta isn’t actively shopping him and its moves this summer indicate he remains the face of their team, it hasn’t stopped speculation about his future with Atlanta.

Trae Young contract: $40.04 million salary (2023-’24), $43.03 million salary (2024-’25), $45.999 million salary (2025-’26), $48.967 million early termination option in 2026

Under contract through the 2025-’26 season, with an ETO before he turns 28, Young is already one of the highest-paid NBA players. However, there have been reports in previous seasons about him clashing with teammates and speculation about the Hawks resetting the roster by trading Young remains prevalent.

For now, the Hawks are committed to their All-Star point guard with the hope he can take them past the first round of the playoffs for only the second time in his career. If the situation worsens, though, it’s apparent the Lakers will be one of the first teams to call Atlanta about a trade.