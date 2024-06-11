Los Angeles Lakers news: Dan Hurley allegedly used LA as leverage in UConn negotiations, still took $20 million less to return

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A top NBA insider claims that Dan Hurley may have been using the Los Angeles Lakers for leverage in ongoing contract talks with Connecticut and still took tens of millions less to return to the college program.

Heading into the weekend, various reports pointed to the Lakers and UConn coach Dan Hurley having a face-to-face meeting and likely coming to terms on a deal to be the franchise’s new coach. The team was expected to make a large contract offer, and it reportedly was for six years and a whopping $70 million.

Also Read: Dan Hurley staying put as UConn Huskies coach, identifying 3 Los Angeles Lakers coaching targets

However, on Monday it was revealed that Hurley had turned down the offer to lead the popular NBA team and would return to attempt a three-peat with the Huskies. The decision has puzzled many but there is more clarity coming out on the situation and it seems the discussions may have all been used to land a bigger contract with UConn.

“Dan Hurley chose not to leave. He chose to stay for $20 million less at UConn. They did go up significantly from his current deal, but it is $20 million less,” Shams Charania said during a Tuesday appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run it Back. “And you look at the Lakers job, what it is known for, the big-time-ness of it and he still decided to stay at UConn.

“It does beg the question around the league: Was there genuine interest or was this simply about leverage? The Lakers are two and a half weeks out from the NBA Draft, three weeks away from free agency, and no coach yet.”

Also Read: NBA insiders reveal timeline for Los Angeles Lakers coaching hire, could miss out on second target

There had been rumblings in recent days that the New York Knicks job would be the dream spot for Hurley, and the fact that he turned down a massive offer from one of the most famous sports franchises in the world says a lot, and it is not good for the Los Angeles Lakers.