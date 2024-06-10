NBA insiders reveal timeline for Los Angeles Lakers coaching hire, could miss out on second target

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley caused the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search to pivot on Monday by rejecting the team’s lucrative contract offer to remain in college basketball. In the minutes following his official decision, new NBA rumors surfaced on the Lakers coaching search.

NBA news surfaced last week that Los Angeles was making a hard push to convince Hurley to leave UConn. Over the weekend, he received a final offer that would’ve made him one of the highest-paid NBA coaches ($70 million over 6 years) as the Lakers’ coach and head of player development.

However, on Mondy afternoon, Los Angeles was officially informed that Hurley was staying in college basketball and is poised to receive a lucrative new contract extension from UConn. Following his decision, the Lakers coaching search is quickly pivoting to other targets.

NBA analyst JJ Redick and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego have long been believed to be under consideration as Lakers coaching candidates to replace Darvin Ham. However, the franchise wanted to see if it could convince Hurley to leave the Huskies. Now, Redick and Borrego are back on the table.

James Borrego coaching record: 148-183 overall

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Monday on Get Up that there is momentum building behind Borrego’s candidacy with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, the senior NBA reporter noted some other Cavaliers coaching candidates have moved on, with the expectation Borrego might get the job.

“Other candidates that they’re interested in, are moving on elsewhere. So James Borrego, who they interviewed about 10 days ago, he’s getting momentum in Cleveland. He’s expected to interview there early this week as a potential leading candidate developing with the Cavs.” Brian Windhorst on the Cleveland Cavaliers coaching search

During an appearance on SportsCenter, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are hoping to have a head coach in place before the 2024 NBA Draft with Round 1 held on June 26.

In addition, a former interview with Redick could be scheduled in the near future. Complicating matters for Los Angeles is that Redick is fulfilling his obligation as a commentator for the NBA Finals. With the Cavaliers hot after Borrego, it could force the Lakers to accelerate their timeline for a decision and to choose between an experienced coach like Barrego and Redick, who has no coaching experience.