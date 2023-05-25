Los Angeles Lakers great reportedly served for impending lawsuit while at Game 4 of Celtics vs. Heat

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal has reportedly been trying to avoid being served with documents for a massive lawsuit involving failed cryptocurrency company FTX, however, his successful evasion ended while at work earlier this week.

Late last year, FTX became the latest major cryptocurrency exchange to go bust when the company had to file for bankruptcy after it was discovered that its founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was illegally using investments to fund other companies that he owned. When the exchange went under, billions were lost from the millions of regular people who invested in the company.

A major reason why so many decided that FTX was the right crypto company for their real-world money was the countless celebrities who peddled FTX products while claiming to be objective supporters of the brand but were actually invested in the company’s success.

Many of those famous athletes and personalities — including Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, and Kim Kardashian — have been named as defendants in a massive million-dollar lawsuit from the victims of the FTX collapse.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Another one of those famous defendants is Los Angeles Lakers great, and current TNT NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal. However, while those aforementioned celebrities have been officially served in the case, it was reported last month that O’Neal has done all he can to evade process servers in recent months. However, that came to an end on Tuesday.

Yesterday, People reported that while on duty for the network at Game 4 of the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat, the Hall-of-Famer was unable to continue his evasion and was officially served with documents for the lawsuit, and was actually recorded during the processing.

Unsurprisingly, the three-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers was unhappy with his strategy failing and had the server immediately tossed from the building. What makes the moment all the more perfect, is O’Neal was served in Miami’s Kaseya Center, which was formerly known as FTX Arena before the company’s collapse in 2022.