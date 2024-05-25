NBA insider reveals shocking frontrunner to fill Los Angeles Lakers head coaching vacancy

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the past several weeks identifying top candidates to replace Darvin Ham as head coach. Now, the front office has reached the interview stage, and the first name on their list may come as a bit of a shock.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, NBA TV analyst JJ Redick was the first candidate to meet with the Lakers for a face-to-face visit, and they reportedly met for “an extended period of time.”

JJ Redick emerges as frontrunner for Los Angeles Lakers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m told that last week the Lakers met with JJ Redick for an extended period of time. He was the first person to do a face to face meeting and my sense is that he’s the frontrunner for this job” NBA insider Shams Charania on Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in JJ Redick

"I'm told that last week the Lakers met with JJ Redick for an extended period of time..



He was the first person to do a face to face meeting and my sense is that he's the frontrunner for this job" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/leqeBn0mCk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 24, 2024

Keep in mind, Redick has no previous coaching experience. Of course, he knows basketball as well as any other candidate. Not only did Redick dominate at Duke in college, he carved out an impressive NBA career when many doubted his athletic ability to compete in the pros.

He also co-hosts a podcast with LeBron James, which has caused some to wonder if the Lakers should even consider hiring Redick at the risk of alienating the locker room.

Yet, it also makes a lot of sense to have a lengthy interview with Redick because he hasn’t ever coached before. Los Angeles needs to get a look at what he has in mind to help turn around this Lakers team, to see if his goals align with theirs.

Plus, just because Redick lacks experience doesn’t mean he can’t do the job. While it’s early in the interview process, based on Charania’s report, it’s possible the Lakers will ultimately turn to Redick, even if some see him as an odd fit.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers reportedly had a chance to trade D’Angelo Russell for an All-Star guard