Even though the Los Angeles Lakers just signed Anthony Davis to a gigantic three-year, $186 million contract, the front office might not be done investing in their frontcourt. Christian Wood, one of the best players available in NBA free agency, continues to draw interest, but there’s a catch.

While the team does have two roster spots remaining, they’re also just $8.5 million away from the first-apron $172.3 salary cap, meaning the Lakers don’t have much to spend. That’s why, as Marc Stein says, the Lakers have “maintained a level of interest” in signing Wood but “remain limited in offering him anything beyond the veteran minimum.”

Yet there is another potential path for the Dallas Mavericks free agent to land in Los Angeles. As Stein reports, the Mavericks are open to completing a sign-and-trade that allows them to collect assets but are uninterested in what the Lakers have to offer at this time. The Miami Heat were also mentioned as a team that wouldn’t be a viable sign-and-trade option due to a lack of interest from the Mavericks’ perspective.

Wood has played for seven different NBA franchises since joining the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Now, he’s looking for another new home after his contract in Dallas expired. The 27-year-old should be able to land a contract before the games begin in October.

Related: Team USA votes on best player from training camp ahead of FIBA World Cup play