LOOK: NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ logo change

The Philadelphia Eagles were first founded in 1933. They’ve changed nearly everything in their team logo over the years, whether it’s color, font, design, or something else.

Following a strong offseason in which they added pieces to the offense and defense with the A.J. Brown and James Bradberry acquisitions, another big change to the organization is coming.

While some fans of the team may not like the new design, the Eagles have announced a fairly significant tweak to their logo. Not the actual bird itself, but the font, or wordmark.

Fans had grown fond of the previous logo, which was in use from 1996 to 2022. But most of the reactions to the change have been overwhelmingly negative.

Here’s the change, followed by some of the most memorable reactions from Twitter.

The #Eagles have tweaked the wordmark for their logo, going with a more modern look. pic.twitter.com/raqORA9dvm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2022

New Eagles logo pic.twitter.com/XKcUczPueN — Mr. Kelce – Fire Glenn Rivers Edition (@captbeardguy) June 16, 2022

Phillies walk-off HR: Some excitement



Flyers hire a new coach: Barely anyone cares



Sixers reportedly re-signing Harden: Some slight buzz



Eagles announce new lettering: Entire city melts down discussing it — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 16, 2022

Praying that bullying works and the Eagles don’t announce the logo change — dilly sanders (@DillySanders) June 16, 2022

Your new logo looks like a 7th grader made it with Microsoft Word — Tyler Stephenson (@T_Stephenson116) June 16, 2022

the new #Eagles logo is a disgrace. is that times new roman??? pic.twitter.com/fOlRqnB6Ev — evil gritty (@DrEvilGritty) June 16, 2022

getting rid of the WordArt logo is the worst decision the eagles ever made https://t.co/Ojnu6a19LH — Micah Sharon (@MicahSharon2013) June 16, 2022

