LOOK: NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ logo change

The Philadelphia Eagles were first founded in 1933. They’ve changed nearly everything in their team logo over the years, whether it’s color, font, design, or something else.
Following a strong offseason in which they added pieces to the offense and defense with the A.J. Brown and James Bradberry acquisitions, another big change to the organization is coming.
While some fans of the team may not like the new design, the Eagles have announced a fairly significant tweak to their logo. Not the actual bird itself, but the font, or wordmark.
Fans had grown fond of the previous logo, which was in use from 1996 to 2022. But most of the reactions to the change have been overwhelmingly negative.
Here’s the change, followed by some of the most memorable reactions from Twitter.
