Winners, losers from Saturday’s PGA Championship, including Collin Morikawa

Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The third round of the PGA Championship saw some high scores and history on the line as moving day brought the chance for players to either put themselves into or out of contention heading into the final round Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club. Here are the winners and losers from the third round of the PGA Championship.

Winner: Xander Schauffele

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Things went awryXander Schauffele double-bogeyed the par-4 14th as a result of his approach going into the thick fescue. However, he was able to respond, getting those two strokes back with back-to-back birdies on the final two holes. That double bogey was his only blemish of the day as his first birdie came on the par-5 seventh, snapping a stretch of 15 straight holes without a birdie, dating back to Friday. Schauffele goes into Sunday with a tie for the lead.

Loser: Mark Hubbard

Matt Stone-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first two rounds, Mark Hubbard was playing great golf, shooting 9-under par. However, like Scheffler, he struggled on Saturday, also shooting 2-over par. Hubbard only had two birdies on the day, while posting four bogeys at Valhalla Golf Club Saturday. Hubbard, who has not missed a cut this season and was fourth at the rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will need to turn things around if he wants any chance of contending.

Winner: Collin Morikawa

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Before Schauffele's tumble at the 14th hole, he had a two-stroke lead on Collin Morikawa. However, as his double bogey took place, Morikawa made birdie for a three-shot swing and took the lead. Outside of a bogey on the par-4 second, Morikawa was nearly perfect, not making a bogey the rest of the way and immediately regained that stroke with a birdie on the par-3 third. He birdied both par-5s on the back nine to share the lead and be 18 holes away from his third major championship.

Loser: Brooks Koepka

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning PGA Champion could not quite figure it out in the third round. Brooks Koepka did not make a birdie until the par-4 17th. Kopeka made a bogey on the opening hole before a double bogey on the par-4 fifth when he missed the fairway, did not get on the green in regulation and three-putted from 17 feet. Koepka then bogeyed the par-4 ninth and three holes later on the tough, par-4 12th. He enters the final round a 4-under par and sits 11 shots back of the lead.

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryson DeChambeau has some momentum heading into the final after chipping in for eagle on the par-5 18th from off the green. From 32 feet out, the sprinkler system heads in the way the green breaking from right to left, DeChambeau read his shot perfectly to get 13-under par. He finished tied for sixth last month at the Masters and is looking for another strong placing at a major tournament.

Loser: Scottie Scheffler

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it was due to not having his caddie Ted Scott, who is attending his daughter’s high school graduation, or it was just a down round, Scottie Scheffler could not quite get it going as he shot 4-over through four holes before a birdie on the par-4 fifth. On three separate occasions, Scheffler went birdie-bogey on hole Nos. 7-8, 10-11 and 13-14. He was not able to capitalize on his birdies to go on a run, dropping to 7-under for the tournament. This round marked Scheffler’s first round over par this season, ending a streak of 41 consecutive under-par rounds to start a season.

Winner: Jordan Spieth

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Championship has always been on Jordan Speith's eyes since winning the 2017 U.S. Open because that meant that he was one Wanamaker Trophy away from becoming the sixth man in major tournament history to win all four major championships. On moving day at the PGA Championship, Spieth birdied three of his final four holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and get to 8-under with a chance of being in contention to pull off a comeback effort, like his buddy Justin Thomas did two years ago.

Winner: Shane Lowry

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry had a strong moving day with the second bogey-free 9-under 62 this week after Schauffele secured that score in Thursday’s first round. The Irishman had an opportunity for the first 61 in major tournament history, but his putt on the 18th hole missed about one ball left of the cup. Lowry made four straight and six total birdies on the front nine for a 6-under 29, which was the best nine-hole score at a PGA Championship since Brad Faxson shot a 28 in 1995. On the back nine, Lowry, who had a clover on his golf ball, made three birdies on the back nine to enter Sunday’s final round at 13-under par.

Winner: Justin Rose

Matt Stone-USA TODAY Sports

Playing alongside Lowry and feeding off his energy was Justin Rose, who shot a 7-under 64. Despite a lone bogey on the par-4 ninth, Rose made four straight birdies and five in a six-hole stretch before the blemish to begin his round. On the back nine, Rose made three birdies on the back nine to reach 12-under for the tournament and an opportunity to contend.

Winner: Viktor Hovland

Clare Grant-USA TODAY Sports