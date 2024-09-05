NFL Week 1 watchability rankings: Best and worst games, including Ravens-Chiefs

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Our NFL Week 1 watchability rankings are now live, with a look at all 16 games. Things start Thursday with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The Week 1 slate concludes in Northern California Monday night. Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Where do these two games fall in our watchability rankings? Find out here as we enter Week 1 of the NFL season. Related: NFL Week 1 power rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Information: Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 PM ET on NBC NFL Week 1 gets going Thursday night from Arrowhead as the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. It also pits reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes against reigning NFL regular season MVP Lamar Jackson. The league knows what it’s doing. This was always going to be the opening matchup, long before the NFL schedule release. Related: Top matchups for Ravens-Chiefs Week 1 game

2. Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Information: Friday, September 6 at 8:15 PM ET on Peacock For the first time ever, a South American nation is hosting a regular season NFL game. Sure, players on both the Eagles and Packers are not happy about heading to Brazil for this Friday night game. They are concerned about safety and the like. But on the field, it is absolutely a must watch. Packers quarterback Jordan Love makes his first start after inking a record-breaking contract. Philadelphia will debut Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Outside of high school football, we could not ask for more under the Friday night lights than this matchup. Read more: Security tightens in Brazil ahead of Packers-Eagles game

3. New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

Information: Monday, September 9 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN and ABC Aaron Rodgers making his return after suffering a torn Achilles snaps into his Jets career last season. The future Hall of Famer returning to his native Northern California to take on a long-time rival in that of the 49ers. He does so still upset that San Francisco passed on him in the 2005 NFL Draft. The defending NFC champions opening their season on national television with the bright lights on stud young quarterback Brock Purdy. Championship aspirations are again the name of the game for the 49ers. Yeah, this is going to be a popcorn-worthy time. Related: NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

4. Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 8:20 PM ET on NBC Storylines on top of storylines for this NFL Week 1 matchup. A rematch of Detroit’s win over Los Angeles in last season’s NFC Wild Card Playoffs. Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading back to Detroit. Former Rams signal caller Jared Goff attempting to stick it to the team that drafted him. The backdrop here is real. Both Los Angeles and Detroit are seen as chief threats to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. It’s going to be an absolute blast on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Read more: Bold predictions for Rams-Lions NFL Week 1 game

5. Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Who is going to be the top threat to Houston in what promises to be a solid AFC South this season? The Texans added Pro Bowlers Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs at the skill positions after earning a surprise trip to the playoffs a season ago. They have stud young quarterback C.J. Stroud and one of the best defenses in the game. On the other side sits an up-and-coming Colts squad headed by fellow young quarterback Anthony Richardson. In what will be one of a ton of matchups between these two young quarterbacks, we’re intrigued to see if Indy can make a statement by holding home field. Related: NFL Week 1 QB rankings

6. Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Tua Tagovailoa contract extension. Check. Trevor Lawrence contract extension. Check. These two former college football rivals continuing to go up against one another in the AFC. Check. The larger question here is rather simple. Can either the Jaguars or Dolphins be seen as top-end title contenders in the conference? This early-season matchup will tell us a whole heck of a lot. Related: NFL Week 1 offensive rankings

7. Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 4:25 PM ET on FOX Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson joins Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys in being under a lot of pressure heading into Week 1. For the latter, he’s entering a contract year and could be making his final start in a Cowboys regular-season opener. Both teams are stacked on the offensive side of the ball. Former Dallas receiver Amari Cooper heads things for Cleveland and recently-extended Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb is doing his thing in Big D. Add in Tom Brady making his regular-season debut in the Fox broadcast booth, and this is going to be a blast. Related: Highest-paid NFL QBs of 2024

8. Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX Caleb Williams. Caleb Williams. More Caleb Williams. It’s going to be all about this Chicago Bears rookie No. 1 pick making his regular-season debut in front of the home crowd. Williams is joined by recent additions, Pro Bowlers D’Andre Swift and Keenan Allen at the skill positions. Will this exciting and new-look Bears squad impress in NFL Week 1? We’ll find out soon enough. Related: NFL Rookie of the Year rankings

9. Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 4:25 PM ET on FOX Commanders rookie No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels will make his debut under center in Tampa. It’s Washington’s most-anticipated debut since Robert Griffin III all way the way back in 2012. Newish Commanders owner Josh Harris is attempting to build a new culture. That’s also why they hired Dan Quinn to replace Ron Rivera as head coach. Taking on a Buccaneers squad that made the playoffs a season ago, we’re intrigued to see how Washington looks in this one. Related: NFL Week 1 injury report

10. Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS By all accounts, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has looked great after two drama-filled and injury-plagued seasons. Arizona’s brass continues to speak highly of the former No. 1 pick. He’ll be joined by stud rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who will be making his regular-season debut on the road in Buffalo. As for the Bills, they head into NFL Week 1 with some major question marks. Head coach Sean McDermott and Co. failed again in the playoffs last year. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is doing his thing in Houston. Could the Bills be in for a let down in front of their home fans?

11. Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX As with most games on the NFL Week 1 schedule, it’s all about the quarterbacks here. Future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson debuts for Pittsburgh after two down seasons with the Denver Broncos. Kirk Cousins headed his way to Atlanta on a big-money contract in free agency. Both the Steelers and Falcons have playoff aspirations. Each also boasts a ton of question marks. While on the lower end of the watchability scale, there are things to look for here. Read more: Fantasy football Week 1 start and sit

12. Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX It was back in January of 2023 that Daniel Jones led his New York Giants to a surprise win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Playoffs. Boy, how things have changed since. Jones is coming off a torn ACL. His future on the Giants is clearly in question. On the other side, Sam Darnold will start for the Vikings. He was brought in to be a bridge quarterback once Kirk Cousins left in free agency. After rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury, Darnold was handed the keys to the kingdom. Beware, Vikings fans. Related: 4 bold predictions for Minnesota Vikings season opener

13. Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 4:05 PM ET on CBS The biggest intrigue in Southern California Sunday afternoon is obvious. Jim Harbaugh will be making his regular-season debut as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. Expectations are somewhat high for the powder blue despite some major question marks. The same thing can’t be said for Las Vegas. Gardner Minshew is starting for Antonio Pierce’s squad. It could be a long season for the Raiders. Related: Winners and losers from Los Angeles Chargers final 53-man roster

14. Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX Is Bryce Young ready to take that next step? The Carolina Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick back in 2023 struggled big time as a rookie. He needs to prove his worth entering his second season. On the other side, Saints head coach Dennis Allen heads into NFL Week 1 firmly on the hot seat. Only real storylines here.

15. New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

Information: Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Jerod Mayo making his regular-season debut as the Patriots’ head coach. Jacoby Brissett starting under center within the confines of an offense that has very little talent. New England taking on a vastly superior Bengals team that will have Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the field. Call off the wolves, Cincinnati.

16. Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

