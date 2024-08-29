Philadelphia Eagles stars have eye-opening comments about playing in Brazil

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles an Green Bay Packers are set to open the season in Brazil a week from Friday. The game will take place at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. It will represent the first ever NFL game played in South America.

This has been somewhat of a questionable decision given the crime in Brazil and proximity from the United States. That’s now taken on a whole new level with what’s currently happening in Brazil.

A wildfire is currently blazing in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, with conditions being seen as unhealthy for humans.

“Smoke from wildfires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest Wednesday was causing people in the region to cough, burning their throats and reddening their eyes,” the Associated Press reported recently. “Large swaths of the country have been draped in smoke in recent days, resulting from fires raging across the Amazon, Cerrado savannah, Pantanal wetland and the state of Sao Paulo.”

There has also been some concern over player safety, with some suggesting that they were previously told not to wear team colors when out and about. That has to do with high gang-affiliated crime.

Eagles players opened up about how they feel about heading to Brazil next week. Their responses were eye-opening.

“No, because we had a meeting yesterday. It was like a whole bunch of don’t do’s,” A.J. Brown said when he was asked whether he’s learned Brazil’s native language. “I’m just trying to go down there. Win a football game and come back home. That’s the best way I can put it.”

Brown expanded on it a bit.

“It was me talking to them and asking a lot of questions,” Brown explained. “You know that was my first initial thought but after hearing all the stuff, I’m probably gonna be in my room.”

Fellow receiver DeVonta Smith provided a “no comment” when asked about his feelings over heading to Brazil for the opener.