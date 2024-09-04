NFL Week 1: Top 5 matchups for Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Baltimore Ravens to open Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on Thursday. This represents a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. Obviously, the focus is going to be on the matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. But there is a lot more that comes into play when looking at what should be a close game between the two conference rivals. Here, we look at the top-five matchups for Thursday Night Football on NBC.

Zay Flowers vs Trent McDuffie

The last time Zay Flowers and his Ravenst took to the field for a meaningful outing was last season's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. By now, it's well known what happened. Down 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter, the then-rookie seemingly caught a pass for a touchdown. Instead, he fumbled the ball with Kansas City recovering in the end zone. It was one of the many plays that led to a disappointing 17-10 loss. "It's a different season now, so I'm not too worried about last year," Flowers said on Wednesday. The former first-round pick did have a solid rookie campaign, recording 77 receptions for 858 yards. He's now slated to be primarily matched up against stud Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. Also a former first-round pick, McDuffie forced five fumbles last season. It certainly is something to watch.

Ronnie Stanley vs Mike Danna

Chris Jones gets most of the hype along Kansas City's defensive front. But Danna has more than proven his worth as a proverbial running partner. The former first-round pick from Michigan recorded 13 QB hits, seven tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks a season ago. He's a consistent force in the defensive backfield. On the other side, Stanley has seen an otherwise promising career impacted by injuries recently. The left tackle has missed 36 games over the past four seasons. Now fully healthy and prepared to protect Lamar Jackson's blindside, Stanley has a chance to prove his worth. "I'm very fortunate to just have the opportunity to prove myself and to prove what I know I can do," the former Notre Dame standout said recently.

Rashee Rice vs Ar’Darius Washington etc …

Rashee Rice returns for a second season with the Kansas City Chiefs after an offseason of major legal issues. Despite his arrest following an auto accident in Texas over the spring, Rice was not suspended by the NFL. On the field, that's an absolutely big deal for the two-time defending Super Bowl champs. As a rookie last season, Rice registered 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. The slot guy will be going up against a combination of Raven defenders. That includes the versatile Ar'Darius Washington, who can play both safety and in the nickel. Nate Wiggins and Jalyn Armour-Davis will also get a shot at the big-play receiver. It's a major matchup to watch.

Derrick Henry vs Kansas City Chiefs run defense

Derrick Henry takes over as the Baltimore Ravens' RB1 after coming over from the Tennessee Titans in NFL free agency. He's been the most productive running back in the league over the past five seasons, going for nearly 8,300 total yards and 70 touchdowns. That includes winning back-to-back rushing titles in 2019 and 2020. For a Ravens team that has dealt with injuries at running back recently, he could be a steady force with Lamar Jackson in the backfield. This could also be a plus-level matchup for Henry against a Chiefs defense that yielded an average of 113.2 rushing yards last season.

Travis Kelce vs Roquan Smith

