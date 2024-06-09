Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice addresses ‘accidents and stuff’ that happened this offseason

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice made NFL news this offseason for a series of off-field issues, including a multi-car crash that injured multiple people. Now, as he awaits a potential suspension from the NFL, Rice has addressed what happened this offseason.

Rice is currently charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. He’s also facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit, stemming from the crash caused when Rice was street racing in Dallas.

Rashee Rice stats 2023: 79 receptions, 938 receiving yards, 11.9 yards per reception, 7 touchdowns

Related: NFL defense rankings 2024, see where Kansas City Chiefs land

After initially fleeing from the scene and not turning himself in to law enforcement for more than 24 hours, Rice took full responsibility for the crash. With the legal and civil cases ongoing, the second-year wideout has been practicing with the Chiefs this spring.

During an appearance at a youth football camp along with Chiefs’ teammates, Rice addressed what happened this offseason.

“I’ve learned so much from [the offseason troubles]. All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. “Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.” Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice at a youth football camp on his offseason incident (H/T FOX 4)

Related: Richest NFL owners, see where Kansas City Chiefs’ owners rank

Rashee Rice contract: $1.476 million cap hit in 2025, $1.771 million cap hit in 2025, $2.066 million cap hit in 2026

Rice’s statement that “accidents happen” might catch the attention of the NFL and the legal system. A police affidavit said that Rice was driving at 119 mph moments before the six-car crash that was caused by the street racing he was involved in.

The 24-year-old was also accused of assault in the weeks following the crash, with allegations that he assaulted a photographer at a Dallas nightclub on May 6. However, the injured person in the alleged assault told police they don’t want charges filed.