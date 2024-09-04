NFL injury report, Week 1: Latest on Justin Herbert, Kyle Pitts and more

Our NFL injury report for Week 1 of the regular season is now live. Fortunately, the list is pretty small at this stage in the season.
From a fantasy football perspective, all eyes are on the Miami Dolphins’ star duo at wide receiver. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts also just surfaced on their injury report ahead of Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is our NFL injury report for Week 1.
NFL injury report, Week 1: Quarterbacks
|Player
|Team
|Injury
|Backup
|Status
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|Foot
|Taylor Heinicke
|Probable
|J.J. McCarthy
|Vikings
|Knee
|Nick Mullens
|Out for season
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert was dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot that he suffered earlier in the summer. There was some question about his ability to play Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Most recently, Herbert returned to practice. He will be good to go Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders and has a plus-level fantasy matchup.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
This is one NFL injury report update we did not want. McCarthy suffered a knee injury during what was an otherwise stellar preseason debut. The rookie first-round pick will now miss his entire rookie season after undergoing surgery on his meniscus. With McCarthy sidelined, veteran Sam Darnold will be QB1 starting Sunday against the New York Giants.
NFL injury report, Week 1: Running backs
|Player
|Team
|Injury
|Backup
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|Calf
|Jordan Mason
|Probable
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|Hamstring
|David Montgomery
|Probable
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|Knee
|Jerome Ford
|Out
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|Hamstring
|Najee Harris
|Questionable
|Keaton Mitchell
|Ravens
|Knee
|N/A
|Out for season
|Jonathan Brooks
|Panthers
|Knee
|Miles Sanders
|Out
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was sidelined throughout training camp. He returned to practice this week ahead of Monday’s game against the New York Jets. Whether McCaffrey shows some rust remains to be seen. Jordan Mason is a potential value play out of the FLEX now that he’s firmly RB2 behind McCaffrey.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
This 2023 first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury in practice on last month. He’s now said to be 98-100% ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The former Alabama star was great last season, going for 1,261 total yards and 11 touchdowns at a pace of 5.4 yards per touch. Even with Gibbs able to go, David Montgomery is an obvious mid-to-late round buy. He scored 13 touchdowns in his first season with the Lions.
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury two games into the 2023 season. At that point, there were questions about his ability to return. He’s answered the call, with an extensive rehab program. Despite this, Chubb was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open the season. He’ll miss the first four games. In his stead, Jerome Ford is a value pick.
NFL injury report, Week 1: Wide receivers
|Player
|Team
|Injury
|Backup
|Status
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|Undisclosed
|Grant DuBose
|Probable
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|Thumb
|Grant DuBose
|Probable
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|Knee
|Traylon Burks
|Out
|Marquise Brown
|Chiefs
|Shoulder
|Justin Watson
|Out
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|Ankle
|Brandon Powell
|Questionable
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|Ankle
|Anthony Gould
|Doubtful
|Ricky Pearsall
|49ers
|NFI
|Chris Conley
|Out
|Rondale Moore
|Falcons
|Knee
|N/A
|Out for season
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
Waddle returned to practice this week after a summer filled with injuries. While it does not seem to be serious, this certainly is something to watch. Despite dealing with injuries throughout last season, Waddle was still able to put up 72 receptions for north of 1,000 yards. Continued issues in this regard could push Tyreek Hill even further up your DFS board. It’s a big story heading into Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, Miami Dolphins
Like Waddle, Hill returned to practice this week and should be good to go on Sunday. Also like Waddle, his injury history is something to watch early in the season. If healthy, he’s obviously a top-five fantasy receiver. Last season saw Hill record 119 receptions for a league-high 1,799 yards.
DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
Hopkins suffered a knee injury during practice in August. Titans head coach Brian Callahan noted that the Pro Bowler won’t have to undergo surgery. But he’s expected to miss “several weeks” of action. This opens the door for 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks. However, he is not a fantasy relevant option.
NFL injury report, Week 1: Tight ends
|Player
|Team
|Injury
|Backup
|Status
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|Hamstring
|Charlie Woerner
|Questionable
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|Hamstring
|Brock Wright
|Probable
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|NFI
|Isaiah Likely
|Probable
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|Oblique
|Grant Calcaterra
|Questionable
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Pitts was limited in practice on Wednesday with a new hamstring injury. It’s not yet known how this will impact the tight end for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What we do know is that it’s not a good start after he struggled to make an impact last season (53 receptions in 17 games). The hope is that Pitts will take on a larger role with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and under new Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.