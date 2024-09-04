NFL injury report, Week 1: Latest on Justin Herbert, Kyle Pitts and more

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Our NFL injury report for Week 1 of the regular season is now live. Fortunately, the list is pretty small at this stage in the season.

From a fantasy football perspective, all eyes are on the Miami Dolphins’ star duo at wide receiver. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts also just surfaced on their injury report ahead of Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is our NFL injury report for Week 1.

NFL injury report, Week 1: Quarterbacks

Player Team Injury Backup Status Justin Herbert Chargers Foot Taylor Heinicke Probable J.J. McCarthy Vikings Knee Nick Mullens Out for season

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert was dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot that he suffered earlier in the summer. There was some question about his ability to play Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Most recently, Herbert returned to practice. He will be good to go Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders and has a plus-level fantasy matchup.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

This is one NFL injury report update we did not want. McCarthy suffered a knee injury during what was an otherwise stellar preseason debut. The rookie first-round pick will now miss his entire rookie season after undergoing surgery on his meniscus. With McCarthy sidelined, veteran Sam Darnold will be QB1 starting Sunday against the New York Giants.

NFL injury report, Week 1: Running backs

Player Team Injury Backup Status Christian McCaffrey 49ers Calf Jordan Mason Probable Jahmyr Gibbs Lions Hamstring David Montgomery Probable Nick Chubb Browns Knee Jerome Ford Out Jaylen Warren Steelers Hamstring Najee Harris Questionable Keaton Mitchell Ravens Knee N/A Out for season Jonathan Brooks Panthers Knee Miles Sanders Out

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was sidelined throughout training camp. He returned to practice this week ahead of Monday’s game against the New York Jets. Whether McCaffrey shows some rust remains to be seen. Jordan Mason is a potential value play out of the FLEX now that he’s firmly RB2 behind McCaffrey.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

This 2023 first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury in practice on last month. He’s now said to be 98-100% ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The former Alabama star was great last season, going for 1,261 total yards and 11 touchdowns at a pace of 5.4 yards per touch. Even with Gibbs able to go, David Montgomery is an obvious mid-to-late round buy. He scored 13 touchdowns in his first season with the Lions.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury two games into the 2023 season. At that point, there were questions about his ability to return. He’s answered the call, with an extensive rehab program. Despite this, Chubb was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open the season. He’ll miss the first four games. In his stead, Jerome Ford is a value pick.

NFL injury report, Week 1: Wide receivers

Player Team Injury Backup Status Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Undisclosed Grant DuBose Probable Tyreek Hill Dolphins Thumb Grant DuBose Probable DeAndre Hopkins Titans Knee Traylon Burks Out Marquise Brown Chiefs Shoulder Justin Watson Out Jordan Addison Vikings Ankle Brandon Powell Questionable Josh Downs Colts Ankle Anthony Gould Doubtful Ricky Pearsall 49ers NFI Chris Conley Out Rondale Moore Falcons Knee N/A Out for season

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Waddle returned to practice this week after a summer filled with injuries. While it does not seem to be serious, this certainly is something to watch. Despite dealing with injuries throughout last season, Waddle was still able to put up 72 receptions for north of 1,000 yards. Continued issues in this regard could push Tyreek Hill even further up your DFS board. It’s a big story heading into Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, Miami Dolphins

Like Waddle, Hill returned to practice this week and should be good to go on Sunday. Also like Waddle, his injury history is something to watch early in the season. If healthy, he’s obviously a top-five fantasy receiver. Last season saw Hill record 119 receptions for a league-high 1,799 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

Hopkins suffered a knee injury during practice in August. Titans head coach Brian Callahan noted that the Pro Bowler won’t have to undergo surgery. But he’s expected to miss “several weeks” of action. This opens the door for 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks. However, he is not a fantasy relevant option.

NFL injury report, Week 1: Tight ends

Player Team Injury Backup Status Kyle Pitts Falcons Hamstring Charlie Woerner Questionable Sam LaPorta Lions Hamstring Brock Wright Probable Mark Andrews Ravens NFI Isaiah Likely Probable Dallas Goedert Eagles Oblique Grant Calcaterra Questionable

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts was limited in practice on Wednesday with a new hamstring injury. It’s not yet known how this will impact the tight end for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What we do know is that it’s not a good start after he struggled to make an impact last season (53 receptions in 17 games). The hope is that Pitts will take on a larger role with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and under new Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.