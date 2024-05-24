NBA Playoffs: 10 winners and losers from Mavericks’ Game 2 win over Timberwolves, including Luka Doncic

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards wasn’t at his best in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving put on a show on the road in front of a packed Target Center crowd. Aside from the aforementioned players, who were the biggest winners and losers in Friday’s 109-108 Mavericks win?

Winner: Naz Reid

While he missed the potential game-winner, the Timberwolves wouldn't have been in this game if it wasn't for Naz Reid. The Timberwolves' leading scorer on the night sank 7-of-9 3-point attempts for 23 points while also swiping two steals and swatting a shot.

Loser: P.J. Washington

Luckily, the Mavericks didn't need to rely on P.J. Washington because he didn't bring it in Game 2. Washington shot just 4-of-11 from the floor, including missing all four shots from distance. Washington did, however, chip in 10 points and five rebounds while blocking two shots and swiping a steal, but he still finished with the worst plus/minus among Dallas starters (-5).

Winner: Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford was a monster in the paint, always staying ready for Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's dump-off passes in the lane to help him score 16 points. But he was even better defensively, blocking five shots while grabbing five rebounds too.

Loser: Minnesota Timberwolves fans

Once again, the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to win either of their first two home games of a playoff series after repeating the same mistakes against Denver. But falling in a 2-0 hole, heading back to Dallas while the Mavericks continue gaining confidence is not where a young Timberwolves team wants to be.

Winner: Dereck Lively II

Much like Gafford, Dereck Lively II feasted in the paint. He didn't even miss, scoring 14 points on six attempts, but he was also shining glass, hauling in nine rebounds in just 27 minutes of play. Without Lively's contributions, the Mavericks may not win this game.

Loser: Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels is not known for his offense, but he came into the game averaging 22.6 points per game over his last three contests. It all came crashing down in Game 2 when McDaniels shot just 1-of-6 from the floor to finish with a measly two points. While he added contributed five rebounds and two blocks, the Timberwolves needed a lot more from their starting wing.

Winner: Kyrie Irving

Scoring 20 points on 16 shots isn't impressive from an efficiency standpoint, but Kyrie Irving salvaged an otherwise off scoring night by sinking 4-of-7 3-point daggers. He also played a key role in dominating the Timberwolves in the paint by setting up low-post scorers with six assists.

Loser: Karl-Anthony Towns

For the second game in a row, Karl-Anthony Towns was nowhere to be found. He followed a 6-of-20 shooting night with an even worse dud, making 4-of-16 shots for 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He wasn't even on the floor late in the game, despite playing just 26 minutes as coaches turned to other players such as a red-hot Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson.

Winner: Luka Doncic

We saw the Luka Doncic magic tonight, with a game-winning shot to cap off another triple-double. Doncic dropped 32 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds while committing four turnovers on the night. Doncic almost looked a bit hobbled at times, but he still soldiered on and played a game-high 41 minutes to get the win.

Loser: Anthony Edwards

