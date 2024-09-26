2024 Presidents Cup: Ranking the 10 best players competing this week, including Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The best players on the PGA Tour from the United States and around the world (except for Europe) are present in Canada for this year’s Presidents Cup. The event features two, 12-man teams that compete in match play to determine a winner. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the duos face off in Four-balls or foursomes. Four-ball is the best ball format in golf. As a result, things are set up for an exciting week as the U.S. takes on the International Team. Not only is the play expected to be exciting, but the game’s best players are on hand at Royal Montreal this week. With that in mind, here are the top 10 players in this year’s Presidents Cup.

10. Adam Scott

Adam Scott is the wildly veteran among the 24 players competing in the Presidents Cup. This is Scott's 11th consecutive Presidents Cup start. He has an 18-25-6 Presidents Cup record. In addition, he is tied his Ernie Els for the most points for the International Team in Presidents Cup history. Among the 12 international players, Scott is one of the best coming in with two runners-up, a T4, a T10, and a T18.

9. Tony Finau

Tony Finau has been a steady player for Team USA in both the Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups. This is Finau's third Presidents Cup appearance with a 3-2-3 record. He also has a combined 3-0-2 record in foursomes and singles play. Finau can with just about anybody on the U.S. squad. That versatility goes a long way when it comes to deciding the pairings that affect him directly or indirectly.

8. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama is the highest-ranked player in the world golf rankings on the International Team. He is the only player from Japan competing in this year's Presidents Cup. In addition, Matsuyama is the only Japanese player to make two or more appearances. This is Matsuyama's sixth straight Presidents Cup start and has a lifetime 7-10-5 record, including a 2-1-2 record in singles.

7. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala is the best rookie coming into the Presidents Cup, highlighted by his third-place finish at the FedEx Cup. He is a person who embraces everything and can partner with anyone, like Finau. If he can make some chip-ins this week, that is a big momentum factor for him and the U.S.

6. Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim is making his third Presidents Cup appearance. Kim's best attribute in the Presidents Cup is his 2-0-0 fourball record. Captain Mike Weir is going to do his best to pair him with Sungjae Im in fourballs. Weir chose him to be on the team and is hoping to keep his record above .500 this week at 4-3-0.

5. Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay is No. 9 in the world golf rankings and came short of representing Team USA in the Olympics. His prior success in team events, such as the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup, elevates him among the game's best this week. In six starts since missing the cut at the Memorial, he has finished no worse than 25th. That included a third-place finish at the U.S. Open.

4. Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im has done really well at the Presidents Cup, highlighted by his 3-0-1 Fourball record and his 2-0-0 singles record. He can do his part and give the International Team a point on the first day and potentially get some early momentum. In addition, Im has also played well over the last six months with six top 10s, including a T3 at the Traveler Championship and a seventh-place finish at the Tour Championship.

3. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa is No.3 because he had a revitalizing 2024 season. He finished second in the FedEx Cup and had the best 72-hole score in the Tour Championship. Morikawa had two top-five finishes in majors this year. He is making his second Presidents Cup appearance. Morikawa, who has one of the best iron plays in the world, does not have a go-to pairing like Cantlay and Schauffele. However, captain Jim Furyk will know best how to pair him, maybe Theegala, who both come to Canada playing really well.

2. Xander Schauffele

If it was not for Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season, Xander Schauffele would be the frontrunner for Player of the Year. He won not one, but two majors this year as he continued his consecutive cut streak. In team play, Schauffele will most likely be paired with Cantlay, especially win foursomes where the duo is a perfect 3-0.

1. Scottie Scheffler

