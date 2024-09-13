PGA Tour icon Tiger Woods undergoes spinal procedure in latest desperate attempt to continue golf career

Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Tiger Woods is still unwilling to give up the golf ghost, and it was revealed on Friday the PGA Tour legend underwent a surgical procedure on his spine.

To many golf aficionados, Tiger Woods is the greatest player to ever take to the green. He has 15 major championships along with countless other tournament wins. He also helped take the sport to new heights and is one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

Also Read: PGA Tour legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus linked to controversial plan to put golf courses in Florida state park

However, the last decade has been difficult for Woods. Years of mounting injuries started to diminish his dominance and then a career-altering car accident three years ago ended his run as an active and relevant player at the top of the sport.

Nevertheless, the 48-year-old has tried to battle through the injuries and take part in major events each year. He has undergone numerous surgeries on his back and knees over the last decade and it was revealed this week that Woods again went under the knife to address issues in his back.

Tiger Woods undergoes fifth procedure on his back

Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

“Earlier this morning Tiger underwent microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back. Dr. Sheeraz Quershi of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach performed the surgery and deemed to be successful,” said a statement released by Woods on his social media accounts.

“This surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season. I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.” Tiger Woods

The golf legend played in just five professional events this year. This is the fifth procedure he has had on his back.

Also Read: Tiger Woods reportedly showed interest in LIV Golf while talking to top star at Masters