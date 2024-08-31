PGA Tour legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus linked to controversial plan to put golf courses in Florida state park

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The two greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, have surprisingly seen their names thrown into a Florida controversy over putting golf courses in beloved state parks.

No two names are more synonymous with the beauty of professional golf than Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. The iconic players are the two greatest winners in the history of the sport and are the most famous athletes to hit off a tee. That is also why they are also often asked to be a part of various golf ventures around the world.

That was the case recently. Unfortunately for Woods and Nicklaus, they are part of a plan in Florida that has received blowback from not just Democratic politicians, but also from Republicans. On Friday, NBC News revealed that Sunshine State Governor Ron DeSantis has been taking serious heat of late for a proposal to put golf courses in state parks.

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus embroiled in surprising Florida golf controversy

“The proposal to build courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Southeast Florida is now put on hold after bipartisan pushback and protests across the state,” NBC News revealed. “But had the idea received state approval, both Woods and Nicklaus would have been involved in course-design work.”

The proposal is a part of notable changes to nine state parks, and would also include pickleball courts and new lodges. However, the addition of golf courses has received serious pushback around the state. Governor DeSantis has garnered a lot of negative attention for the plan. But officials from his office tried to distance him from the controversy by claiming he never “approved” it. And those course details were leaked information.

Wood’s Florida-based company TGR Design was confirmed to be involved via sources who spoke to NBC News. However, they did not respond to requests for comments. An attorney representing Nicklaus revealed that his part in the plan would have been a “charitable issue. And he would not have been compensated for his design.

Jack Nicklaus has been a part of designing a few hundred golf courses around the world. While Tiger Woods also has an extensive history of course design.

