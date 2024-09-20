2024 Presidents Cup: 10 breakout players to watch in Canada, including Patrick Cantlay

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The 2024 Presidents Cup takes place next week at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada. The 24 players competing are preparing with their 11 teams to win it all. Team USA has won the last nine Presidents Cups after tying in 2003. The International squad has won the Presidents Cup just once. That came in 1998. There is plenty of history on the line as the 12-man teams square off from Sept. 27-29. With that in mind, here are 10 players who could have breakout performances at this year’s Presidents Cup. Also Read: 5 Longest Golf Drives of all time, including historic shots from Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson

Sahith Theegala, Team USA

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Whenever there is a rookie, the energy they have to bring can be the difference. Sahith Theegala can bring that energy to the Americans. He automatically qualified for the Presidents Cup and finished third at the Tour Championship. Over the last three years, his stardom has risen, and will have an opportunity to shine under the bright lights in Canada for the stars and stripes.

Min Woo Lee, International Team

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A rookie who can bring the fire to the International Team is Min Woo Lee. Lee played his first PGA Tour season in 2024 and can have that breakout moment in Canada. He had two runner-up finishes in 2024. Add in the youthful energy he can bring to the squad goes a long way, especially with some of the veterans on the team like his fellow Aussies Jason Day and Adam Scott. Also read: Ranking all 12 players from the International Team, including Min Woo Lee

Max Homa, Team USA

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

At any moment, Max Homa can shift the momentum on his own. He brought that energy two years ago by making putts and winning putts. Homa was the bright spot for the U.S. last year at the Ryder Cup. Although he struggled during the 2024 PGA Tour regular season, he can turn the page and solely focus on the Presidents Cup.

Tom Kim, International Team

Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like Homa, Tom Kim also brought the energy two years ago but for the International Team. Kim scored a couple of big points that gave the International Team some momentum going into singles. That experience from two years ago goes a long way, especially if the International Team wants to win their first Presidents Cup in 26 years. Kim became the youngest player since Tiger Woods to win three times on the PGA Tour. The combination of winning and showing that competitive edge goes a long way, especially in match play. Also read: PGA Tour icon Tiger Woods undergoes spinal procedure in latest desperate attempt to continue golf career

Patrick Cantlay, Team USA

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

There is also the narrative of a quiet player who can come out of nowhere and be a difference-maker. That is Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay, who has been a fixture on Team USA for Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams, does not show much emotion. That is until these team events happen. He was right in the middle of the hat hoax last year in Rome. In addition, he is perfect in foursomes and singles to add that energy to the U.S. squad.

Mackenzie Hughes, International Team

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Playing for the International Team and on home soil gives Presidents Cup players that confidence. Mackenzie Hughes will definitely take advantage of that momentum, especially when he makes a putt in front of his home country to win a hole. At 33 years old, this is his first Presidents Cup appearance and captain Mike Weir is hoping he can provide that energy for his teammates and the Canadian pride in attendance. Also Read: New rumor reveals real reason for PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger delays, likely future of Saudi-backed league

Corey Conners, International Team

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Like Hughes, Corey Conners is a second Canadian looking to thrive off the Canadian energy. The Olympics and the Presidents Cup were two goals that the Canadians wanted to have in 2024. Conners will check both of those off. He represented Canada at the Olympics and finished tied for ninth last month. Now, he gets to play in the Presidents Cup in his home country, easily an opportunity not to be taken for granted.

Taylor Pendrith, International Team

Credit: USA Today Sports

Taylor Pendrith is the third Canadian hoping to ride that home country’s energy. Pendrith is also 33 years old, like Hughes. However, Pendrith is hoping to have a better Presidents Cup than he did two years ago. He lost all four of his matches, including two fourball matches. The negative moment can be a motivating factor this time around for Pendrith. Related: Ranking all 12 players for Team USA in the Presidents Cup, including Sahith Theegala

Keegan Bradley, Team USA

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Keegan Bradley sure has a lot on his plate for the Presidents Cup. That is because he is next year’s captain for the Ryder Cup team for the Americans. As a result, he will not only be playing but also be learning how to field a team and put them in a position to win, come next year. However, Bradley still has the energy to win as he put that on full display when he won the BMW Championship last month. In addition, this is Bradley’s first Presidents Cup appearance in 11 years, something he would have liked to come a lot sooner. Also read: 10 winners and losers from the 2024 PGA Tour regular season

Tony Finau, Team USA

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images