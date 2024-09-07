Presidents Cup: Ranking all 12 players for the 2024 International team, including Hideki Matsuyama

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the remaining players were filled for the Presidents Cup. International captain Mike Weir made his six selections to round out his 12-man squad. As a result, the dozen players from the international squad will be competing for the 2024 Presidents Cup trophy on home soil at Royal Montreal in Canada. The International team will be looking for its first win since 1998. Today, we rank all 12 International players.

12. Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenize Hughes is one of three Canadians competing on the International Team. That is the greatest number of Canadians competing at a Presidents Cup. One of the big reasons Hughes was selected was because he ranked fourth in strokes gained putting this season. His putting could go a long way in a match either individually or in team play.

11. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout had a solid 2024 campaign. He had three top 10, including a runner-up finish in his first start of the year at the American Express. He also finished fourth at the Memorial before making the Tour Championship. Bezuidenhout is making his second straight appearance in the Presidents Cup. He went 1-1 two years ago, which included defeating Kevin Kisner 2 and 1 in singles.

10. Corey Conners

Corey Conners is the second Canadian that was chosen by Weir. Conners made the cut in each of his 22 starts in 2024 with three top 10s. Conners finished sixth at the RBC Canadian Open in June as a teaser to what we can expect from him at the Presidents Cup. He is making his second straight Presidents Cup start.

9. Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim is preparing for his third Presidents Cup. He is 4-3 in his matches, including a perfect 2-0-0 in fourballs. Kim recorded two top 10s, including a fifth-place finish at the BMW Championship. However, it was not enough to advance to the Tour Championship, finishing 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

8. Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith is the third Canadian receiving the opportunity to compete in his home country. Pendrith had six top 10s in 2024, highlighted by his first PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May. Pendrith had two top five finishes at the Barracuda Championship and the 3M Open before finishing 14th at the Tour Championship.

7. Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee is one of three Aussies to compete for the International Team. He is also making his first Presidents Cup start. Lee's two top 10s were both in runner-up fashion. He was second at the Cognizant Classic in March and the runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June. It was good first PGA Tour season to have that is culminated by competing in a postseason team event.

6. Tom Kim

Tom Kim, who provided the energy to the International Team two years ago, returns. Kim went 1-1 in both foursomes and four-balls before losing his singles match to Max Homa. He had two top 10s, including losing to Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship in a playoff this season. He was the first man out from the BMW Championship field.

5. Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An is making his second Presidents Cup appearance and first since 2019. An went 1-2-2 when the Presidents Cup was held in Australia. In 2024, An recorded five top-10s and a runner-up at the Sony Open. He was fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and third at the Wells Fargo the following week in May. He also finished 21st at the Tour Championship last week.

4. Jason Day

Jason Day has elevated his play and is making his return to the Presidents Cup. His play over the last two seasons is a big reason why Day is able to compete for the International Team for the first time since 2017. Day's victory in at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2023 followed by his consistent presence near the top of leaderboards adds to his ticket. In 2024, Day had four top 10s in addition to a T10 at the Olympics last month. The Aussie is playing in his fifth Presidents Cup looking to be an integral part.

3. Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im finished seventh at the Tour Championship for his econ top 10 at the FedEx Cp finale in the last three years. Seven of his eight top 10 finishes came after the Masters for his strong finish to the year. As a result, Im has risen to No. 20 after being as high as No. 45 in mid-April. Im is making his third straight Presidents Cup appearance. He is 5-3-2. I does not have a loss in fourballs (3-0-1) and undefeated in singles at 2-0-0.

2. Adam Scott

Adam Scott is preparing for his 11th Presidents Cup as the longest tenured player across both sides. In his previous 10 Presidents Cups, Scott is 18-25-6, including 5-5 in singles. Scott, who finished tied for fourth at the Tour Championship last week, recorded his best finish since 2019 when he was sixth. He recorded two runner-up finishes in the last two months to highlight his five top 10s.

1. Hideki Matsuyama

