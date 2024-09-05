Presidents Cup: Ranking all 12 players for Team USA, including Scottie Scheffler

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the remaining players were filled for the Presidents Cup. U.S. Captain Jim Furyk made his six selections to round out his 12-man squad. As a result, the dozen players from the U.S. will be competing for the 2024 Presidents Cup trophy on International soil at Royal Montreal in Canada. Today, we rank all 12 U.S. players.

12. Brian Harman

When it comes to grit, Brian Harman brings it. It showed when he won the Open Championship last year and when he was the runner-up at the Players Championship. Harman is making his Presidents Cup debut at the end of the month as he hopes to have a strong first showing. Although he does not have any Presidents Cup experience, he does have match play experience when it was an event on the PGA Tour. He defeated players like Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson to fuel his resume.

11. Max Homa

The energy-laden Max Homa returns, looking to bring the fire to the U.S. team. He was the lone bright spot at last year's Ryder Cup for the Americans, going 3-1-1 across five matches. Homa was also a pivotal piece to the 2022 Presidents Cup team, going a perfect 4-0-0. He won two foursomes with Tony Finau, a four-ball event with Kevin Kisner and a singles match against Tom Kim. Homa is looking to turn the page on Canada after a bad finish to the 2024 PGA Tour season.

10. Russell Henley

At 35 years old, Russell Henley is playing in his first Presidents Cup. Henley had a solid season, capped off by a hole-out eagle at the last for a T4 finish with Adam Scott and Xander Schauffele. Henley's hole-out eagle capped off a 9-under 62 for the best round of the week. The Tour Championship marked Henley's fourth, fourth-place finish this season and his fifth top-5 finish or better this season. All four fourth-place finishes were scattered throughout the season, signifying his consistency to return to the top of leaderboards.

9. Tony Finau

Tony Finau has been a shoo-in as he has been a mainstay on these national teams. Finau is competing in his third straight Presidents Cup. In 2022, Finau won both of his foursome matches with Homa over Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira as well as Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis. Finau defeated Pendrith in singles as the U.S. defeated the International team 17.5-12.5 two years ago. He understands how to play team golf and can play with anyone.

8. Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley will have the most work among the 12-man team. He is not only playing but is also Furyk's assistant captain as he prepares to be Team USA's Ryder Cup captain next year. Bradley is one of four announced vice captains with Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard. Furyk can add one more assistant captain. In terms of on the course, Bradley earned his ticket to this team. He has won three times in the last two years, including his BMW Championship win a couple weeks ago. This is Bradley's second Presidents Cup and first since 2013.

7. Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay enters his third Presidents Cup at the end of the month. He is looking to keep his Presidents Cup foursomes and singles records perfect at 3-0-0 and 2-0-0, respectively. Cantlay has been paired with Schuaffele in team events as the two have also won the 2022 Zurich Classic together in the PGA Tour's lone regular season team event. Cantlay and Schauffele won both matches on the first day two years ago. It was a 6 and 5 win against Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama in foursomes. He also won 3 and 2 victory over Matsuyama and Tom Kim. Cantlay also defeated Scott in the singles two years ago.

6. Sam Burns

Sam Burns had a hot FedEx Cup Playoff to make his captains pick a near lock. Burns was T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis that included a second round 63. He was the runner-up to Bradley at the BMW Championship in Colorado and finished T12 last week at the Tour Championship. Outside of his 1-over 73 in the first round at the BW Championship, Burns shot under par in the other 11 rounds in the playoffs. He is preparing for his second Presidents Cup as he looks for his first Presidents Cup victory, having not won a match in 2022.

5. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark finished eighth at the Tour Championship. He is coming off a 2024 season where he was playing at the level of the best in the world. Clark will be making his Presidents Cup debut after competing in his first Ryder Cup 12 months ago. He went 1-1-1 in his three matches. Clark tied his four-ball match with Homa and won a four-ball match with Cantlay.

4. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala is one of the rookies on this U.S. squad as he finished third in the Tour Championship last week. This season, Theegala ranked top 50 in four of the five strokes gained categories (total, tee to green, off the tee, approach and putting). He also ranked inside the top 50 in driving distance. As a result, Theegala could be like Finau, who could be paried with anyone across the first two days in team play.

3. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa enters the Presidents Cup back to being inside the top five in the world golf rankings at No. 4. Morikawa is coming off a runner-up finish at the Tour Championship where he shot the lowest 72-hole score. Morikawa is preparing for his second Presidents Cup start. In 2022, he split his two foursome matches and won his singles match.

2. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has elevated his game to be No. 2 on this list. Highlighted by winning two majors in 2024, Schauffele was in the top 10 at all four majors, finishing no worse than eighth. Schauffele now goes into the Presidents Cup looking to keep his perfect 3-0-0 record in Foursomes and 2-0-0 record in singles. He will probably be paired with Cantlay as one of the go-to pairings for Furyk.

1. Scottie Scheffler

