Lions WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams injured

Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are sidelined by injuries, diminishing their chances of playing in the remaining preseason games.

Williams, who will serve a six-game suspension to start the regular season, has a severe hamstring injury. Coach Dan Campbell ruled him out for the rest of the exhibition slate, meaning the 2022 first-round pick won’t suit up for game action again until Oct. 22 at Baltimore.

Detroit’s No. 1 receiver, St. Brown injured his ankle in Wednesday’s practice, Campbell said, and won’t practice until next week. Campbell labeled the injury “minor” and left open the possibility that St. Brown might not practice again until as late as next Friday.

“We’ll get him back anywhere from Monday to Carolina, anywhere in that window,” Campbell said.

The Lions play the Panthers in a preseason tilt in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 25.

St. Brown, 23, had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

Williams, 22, missed most of last season recovering from a torn ACL suffered at Alabama.

He was suspended by the NFL for violations of the league’s betting policy. Three Lions wide receivers, including since-released Quintez Cephus, were part of the NFL’s April 21 suspension announcement for gambling violations. Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill also was suspended six games. Cephus, ineligible to apply for reinstatement this calendar year, was waived.

Williams, drafted 12th in the first round in 2022, was betting on non-NFL games with cellphones while at the team facility, his agent confirmed.

