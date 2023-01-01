Lions pound Bears, keep wild-card chances alive

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns — two to tight end Brock Wright — and the host Detroit Lions kept their wild-card playoff hopes alive with a resounding 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jamaal Williams rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries as Detroit bounced back from a road loss to Carolina. D’Andre Swift rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries and caught four passes for 39 yards and another touchdown.

The Lions (8-8), who rushed for 268 yards, play at Green Bay in their regular-season finale. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four passes for 62 yards. The last time Detroit rushed for more yards was a 330-yard outing against the Los Angeles Rams in 1980.

Justin Fields rushed for 132 yards on 10 carries but only completed 7-of-21 passes for 75 yards as the Bears (3-13) suffered their ninth consecutive loss.

The Lions led 24-10 at halftime.

Both teams drove 75 yards for a touchdown on their first possessions.

Fields rushed for 44 yards to set up his 13-yard scoring strike to tight end Cole Kmet. The Lions were aided by a 34-yard pass interference penalty, setting up Goff’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Wright.

Fields was just getting warmed up. He had a 60-yard run on Chicago’s next drive. Cairo Santos finished it with a 23-yard field goal.

The Lions answered with another 75-yard touchdown drive. Goff hit D.J. Chark for 28 yards and three plays later Swift charged through the left side on a 17-yard scoring run.

Detroit’s next touchdown drive lasted 63 yards and was capped by Goff’s 9-yard pass to Wright.

The Lions’ Michael Badgley made a 23-yard field goal in the final minute of the half.

A 40-yard run by Jameson Williams set up Jamaal Williams’ 2-yard scoring run early in the second half to make it 31-10.

Detroit’s next touchdown drive went 92 yards. Goff started it off with a 28-yard completion to Chark and finished it with a 21-yard pass to Swift.

Badgley added a 41-yard field goal in the late going.

