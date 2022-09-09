Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate, Lebron James gets the top spot above Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

Discourse about the greatest player ever is a typical conversation in all sports. However, basketball differs a bit from the NFL and MLB where one athlete really can dominate on a unique level that does not require the assistance of his teammates. Making the debate on who is the best to ever do it that much more interesting.

Heading into the 21st century, the names most commonly included in the “greatest NBA player of all-time” chatter was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Oscar Robertson. However, for the majority of fans, Michael Jordan was the consensus pick as the basketball BOAT.

Related: Cleveland Cavaliers open to a Lebron James return but on their terms, says NBA insider

That was until Lebron James began his nearly 20-year reign of terror on the NBA in 2003, and seriously challenged Jordan’s place at the top of the GOAT debate. He has been one of the most dominant forces in NBA history but has failed several times in the NBA finals. That is usually why he falls short of Jordan in the GOAT conversation for most fans. However, one legendary peer of both men still gives the nod to the man known as “King James.”

Allen Iverson picks Lebron James over Michael Jordan in GOAT debate

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Iverson is arguably the greatest player in Philadelphia 76ers history, was a scoring marvel during his career, and laid the path for future small players like Stephen Curry to take the league by storm. Beyond being a Hall-of-Famer, he also is one of the few league legends that can say he played against both Jordan and James. That unique intel, and his general understanding of the game at its highest levels, led him to make a bold proclamation during a recent interview.

“I’m not gonna fight. You know what I mean? As much as I love Michael Jordan, like dog, Lebron James is the one. He the one, man. That mother f***** is the one.” Allen iverson on NBA goat debate

Michael Jordan is six for six in his appearances in the NBA Finals. On the flip side, James is just four and 10 in his trips to the championship series. However, in several of those years, he played on teams that were nowhere near as talented and well-coached as Jordan’s Bulls’ dynasties.

When it comes to all-time stats, James is higher in points, assists, rebounds, and field goals made, while Jordan was the better defensive player and has the steals numbers to prove it.