Las Vegas Raiders could reportedly cut or trade Alex Leatherwood: 3 possible landing spots

A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season.

The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.

With a new coaching staff — led by offensive guru Josh McDaniels — in 2022, there was hope that the coaches could tap into Leatherwood’s potential this summer in a way it hadn’t been yet. However, that has not happened and he has seemingly regressed in his second training camp with the team.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Vincent Bonsignore reported the latest on the situation, and the options the Raiders are looking at, which could include cutting Leatherwood from the roster.

“The 17th pick overall in last year’s draft has fallen behind in the running at right tackle, and people with knowledge of the Raiders’ thinking suggest all options are on the table on how to proceed with the former Alabama standout. Those options include moving Leatherwood from tackle back to guard, where he played the bulk of his rookie season, to trading him or cutting him.”

Possible landing spots if Las Vegas Raiders move Alex Leatherwood

If Leatherwood is traded or cut before the start of the 2022 regular season, what are some possible destinations for the versatile offensive lineman with a bunch of still untapped potential? Here are the three best options.

Miami Dolphins

Despite shelling out big bucks for Terron Armstead in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line has not improved as much as fans had hoped this summer under new head coach Mike McDaniel. That’s not to say it isn’t better compared to last season, but 2022 is all about trying to mold quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into a legitimate franchise QB. The line will play a major role in that development. If Leatherwood is available, the ‘Fins could see him as a great addition since he has NFL experience at tackle and guard.

New York Giants

The New York Giants offensive line issues this summer have been all about injuries. The team has been inundated with setbacks to starters and backups on the OL over the last few weeks. However, that doesn’t mean the starting group has been stellar when healthy. For the G-Men, Leatherwood could be a low-risk, high-reward addition to not only give them depth but add another former first-round pick to a group that has a huge amount of upside under new head coach Brian Daboll.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over the first two preseason games, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has not looked good. Even after adding James Daniels during the offseason. With the team in a transition period at QB as Mitchell Trubisky starts and first-round pick, Kenny Pickett is waiting in the wings, Mike Tomlin is not going to suffer poor line play for all of 2022.

Trading for or signing Leatherwood could not only be a fix for some of those issues, it could put a fire under the current line and motivate them to pick up their performance or get replaced by a former first-round pick.