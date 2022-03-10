Landon Collins blames Carson Wentz trade for being cut by Commanders

Landon Collins claims there is a specific reason he was released from the Washington Commanders on Thursday, and it has everything to do with the team’s trade for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

On Wednesday, the Commanders made the biggest news of the day in acquiring former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Wentz in exchange for multiple draft picks. The move had major ramifications on both teams’ plans as they enter the early stages of the NFL offseason. It also had a notable effect on Washington’s strategy for their remaining cap space, or at least that is what Collins claims.

On Thursday, the news came that the team’s veteran safety had been cut by the team halfway through a six-year, $84 million deal he signed in 2019. Next season, the 28-year-old’s cap number would have been $16.1 million.

Landon Collins was unwilling to restructure his deal with Washington Commanders a second time

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In a conversation with Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Collins alleges he had come to an agreement with the team to restructure his deal, but those plans changed once the Wentz trade went down.

“They asked me to take a pay cut. The first one was fine,” Collins said. “Then they asked me to take another one. The money changed after they signed Carson Wentz. I’ll just take my chances in free agency.”

The three-time Pro Bowlers release will save the Commanders $6.5 million in 2022 cap space. But his dead cap charge of $9.6 million will make him a candidate for release with a post-June 1 designation. And allow the franchise to spread that money over future years.

Landon Collins stats (2021): 81 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions

After a memorable four-year run to start his career with the Giants, Collins never seemed to reach the same level while competing in Washington. Over three seasons in D.C., Collins started 35 games, earned 239 total tackles, six sacks, seven passes defended, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions.