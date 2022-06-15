Kansas City Royals dragging their feet on promoting Vinnie Pasquantino is elite-level foolishness

Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals’ decision to hold off on promoting star prospect Vinnie Pasquantino is both baffling and downright idiotic.

Pasquantino is currently ranked fourth in the Royals farm system on MLB Pipeline and is one of the best hitters in the minors. Now, an organization’s decision to promote one of its most talent-rich players is a move that must be done carefully, and with the goal of giving that athlete the best opportunity to succeed at the big league level.

Well, throughout the Triple-A season the first basemen/designated hitter has been banging the drum of a promotion with his elite-level performance. In 59 games and 208 at-bats for the Omaha Storm Chasers, the 24-year-old has a .284/.377/997 slash line with 59 hits, 44 runs scored, 17 home runs, and has a whopping 58 runs-batted-in. He has only seven less HRs, and 26 fewer RBIs, than he had last season in twice as many games spread over Double and Triple-A.

At this point, there isn’t much more Pasquantino can do to prove that he is ready to take his talents to Kauffman Stadium now. However, the Kansas City Royals continue to drag their feet on such a move even though they are en route to a sixth straight losing season as they reside in the American League Central basement with a 20-41 record.

Kansas City Royals must end silly pursuit to build trade value for Carlos Santana

Currently, Hunter Dozier and 13-year veteran Carlos Santana serve as the team’s combo at first and DH. Dozier has had a decent season thus far, with a .265 average, six HRs, and 21 RBIs in 200 bats. However, Santana has been awful in 2022 with an AVG under the Mendoza line and just three dingers in 149 plate appearances.

Vinnie Pasquantino stats (2022): 284/.377/997, 44 Rs, 17 HRs, 58 RBIs

Last week, Fansided Royals writer Mike Gillespie suggested the team’s decision to continue to play the 36-year-old despite his horrid performance has been from a desire to try and “increase his trade value.” But at his age, the chances of him doing anything notable to make another team stand up and take notice is unlikely and outright ridiculous to even pursue.

After a five-year run of winning seasons, and a World Series victory in 2015, the Royals are back to being, well, the Royals. The organization needs to give their fan base something else to cheer and hope for alongside already-promoted star prospect Bobby Witt, Jr.

With rumors swirling that the organization is likely to trade their best player Andrew Benintendi because they won’t be able to afford him next season, they need to knock off the trade value-building foolishness. Bring up Pasquantino to give this team a shock of interest and develop the next great player to eventually trade. Or maybe, the next Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas to help bring KC a third World Series title.