Kansas City Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy has car stolen from apartment complex

Clocking the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Scouting Combine history stamped then-Texas receiver Xavier Worthy on the map for good, making him a known commodity in sports circles. The Kansas City Chiefs drafting Worthy 28th overall only cemented his status as a potential future NFL star.

Worthy hasn’t even played in an NFL game yet, but he’s already become the target of a crime organized by professional criminals.

According to the Chiefs, Worthy’s car was stolen from his apartment complex overnight. While the car was parked in a residential parking garage, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio‘s sources indicate the theft was executed by a group of criminals who “knew exactly what they were doing.”

It’s believed that the group of criminals were aware that the car they were stealing belonged to the Chiefs’ newest receiver.

No one was hurt or injured in the incident, but Worthy’s car is still missing as of this posting.

