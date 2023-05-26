K-State F Keyontae Johnson medically cleared ahead of NBA draft

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was medically cleared by an NBA panel and can be selected in next month’s NBA draft.

ESPN first reported the news Friday, citing Johnson’s agents, and Johnson commented on the story on Twitter with the phrase, “Crazy Faith.”

Johnson is more than two years removed from collapsing on the court during a game in December 2020 and spending three days in a medically induced coma. Johnson played for Florida for the time, and after he was diagnosed with a heart condition. He transferred to Kansas State and spent the 2022-23 season there once he was cleared to play.

Johnson, who turned 23 on Tuesday, posted his best collegiate season in 2022-23, with averages of 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 36 starts. He and teammate Markquis Nowell guided the Wildcats to the Elite Eight.

Now that he is cleared by the league’s Fitness to Play panel, Johnson can begin working out for NBA teams, per ESPN. He interviewed with teams at the NBA draft combine in Chicago last week.

