Justin Pippen, son of Scottie Pippen, takes talent to prominent college basketball program

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Pippen’s other son, Justin Pippen is set to begin his college basketball career after being viewed as one of the most improved players in the country during the 2023 season.

According to ESPN, Pippen has committed to play basketball for the Michigan Wolverines under first-year head coach Dusty May who recently took over for Juwan Howard in Ann Arbor.

Pippen also considered taking his talent to Cal, Florida, Stanford, and Texas A&M before making his decision to attend Michigan.

“I like the feel of the campus and school. I wanted to be at a big school. They can help me reach my end goal of making the NBA.” Justin Pippen on why he chose Michigan

The four-star combo guard attended the same school as LeBron James’ son Bronny James at Sierra Canyon High School in California. Listed at 6-foot-3, Pippen is expected to play on the ball as a point guard and off the ball as a shooting guard with Michigan.

Since he was a late riser thanks to a breakout campaign, Pippen is not yet ranked in ESPN’s top-100 rankings for the 2024 recruiting class, but he’s expected to crack the list before the spots are finalized.

Pippen is known for his scoring ability plus his knack for setting up shots for his teammates, and has sharply improved as a shooter while refining his ballhandling skills.

Justin’s older brother Scotty Pippen Jr. previously attended Vanderbilt and most recently saw 21 games of action with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season.

Related: Updated 2024 NBA mock draft heading into the playoffs