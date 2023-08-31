Josh Jacobs on relationship with Las Vegas Raiders after holdout: ‘It’s a clean slate with me’

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs was back at practice with the Las Vegas Raiders this week after an extended holdout ended with the fifth-year running back reportedly getting a one-year $12 million deal. Jacobs, the NFL’s leading rusher in 2022, said he had no hard feelings against his team because the negotiations extended through 2023 training camp.

“I mean s—, we here. I mean, I feel like we made it happen, so it ain’t no hard feelings now,” Jacobs told reporters in his first media session this season. “I feel like, like I said, we made it happen, so it’s a clean slate with me. It was never really just like no hate on each side, but at the same time I understood my value too. So, it was just about meeting in the middle.”

Missing the camaraderie of training camp

Although Jacobs missed all of training camp, the 5-foot-10, 220-pound rushing champion worked out at home, keeping in as close to game shape as he could. The time away from the team allowed Jacobs some personal time, which he took advantage of.

“Being at home allowed me to spend a lot more time with my kids, and help my dad do his diet plans and get in shape and things like that,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs stayed in shape throughout his time away from the Raiders, including a strict regimen of workouts and preparation for the rigors of his position and the NFL. Since his physical routine kept him ready to return at any moment, it was the company and camaraderie of his teammates he missed the most.

“If I’m going to be honest man, I don’t think staying away — the only thing that’s bad obviously is

you want to grind with your guys, especially knowing there’s a lot of new guys coming in,” Jacobs said of his absence. “You want the guys to know who you are and respect what you do, respect your work.”

Josh Jacobs key ingredient for Raiders offense in 2023

In 2022, despite the presence of wide receiver Davante Adams, and former Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Jacobs was the Raiders offense. With former quarterback Derek Carr having a subpar year, Jacobs carried the load rushing for a league-leading 1,653 yards, on 340 carries, and 12 touchdowns.

With a new starting quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, and the second year of Josh McDaniel’s offensive system in place, Jacobs’ contribution and presence in the offense was seen as a key to making it a genuinely formidable unit.

The Raiders didn’t excel in the preseason running the ball as Zamir White, considered by most to be Jacobs’ backup, rushed for just 86 yards on 26 carries — an average of just 3.3 yards per carry. Jacobs’ return to the team helps McDaniel’s unit hit opening weekend with their full compliment of offensive weapons.