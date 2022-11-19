Jonathan Huberdeau helps Flames past Panthers in shootout

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Huberdeau scored one of Calgary’s two shootout goals against his former team, and Adam Ruzicka had two goals with an assist, as the visiting Flames beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

Huberdeau did not register a point, but teamed with Rasmus Andersson for two of the shootout’s three combined goals. It was the first time Huberdeau faced a Florida team he spent 10 seasons with since the July trade that sent him, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, to Calgary for Matthew Tkachuk.

Nikita Zadorov added a goal and an assist for the Flames, who have won three of four overall and snapped an 0-3-1 road slide.

Tkachuk, meanwhile, positioned himself perfectly in front of Calgary netminder Jacob Markstrom (31 saves) to deflect in Sam Bennett’s drive to tie it at 4-4 with 6:14 remaining in regulation. Tkachuk also added an assist for the Panthers, who dropped back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

Calgary took a 3-2 lead into the third, but Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen pushed the puck past a sprawled Markstrom to tie things at 1:12 into the final frame.

However, Calgary’s Blake Coleman sent a shot through the legs of Florida’s Spencer Knight (31 saves) to give Calgary a 4-3 edge with 13:04 left in regulation.

The Flames registered the only goal of the opening period. On the power play, the puck found Ruzicka, who ripped it home with 4:47 remaining in the opener.

Then 50 seconds into the second, Ruzicka helped set up Zadorov for a 2-0 Calgary lead. However, Markstrom mishandled the puck behind his own net, and Colin White picked it up and converted the wraparound to cut Florida’s deficit in half with 16:30 to play in the second.

The Panthers tied it with 9:04 remaining in the middle period. Off some tic-tac-toe passing with Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart came through from the slot for Florida’s 11th power-play goal in 11 games.

Ruzicka, though, struck a little more than two minutes later when he one-timed the puck — off a faceoff — by a late-reacting Knight.

–Field Level Media