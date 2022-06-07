Los Angeles Angels fire Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

Joe Maddon has been among the most successful MLB managers since his first full-time gig in that role with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2006-2014.

This success was not enough for Maddon to keep his job with the Los Angeles Angels. ESPN’s eff Passan was the first to report on Tuesday afternoon that the Angels have fired Maddon with the team in the midst of an ugly 12-game losing streak.

The Angels themselves made it official with a press release a bit later.

“The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels manager today. Phil Nevin has been named interim manager.” Angels’ press release on Joe Maddon firing

Los Angeles Angels fire Joe Maddon after less than three full seasons

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the 12-game losing streak, Los Angeles finds itself at 27-29 on the season and in the midst of the American League Playoff race. Firing Maddon at this point in the season has to be seen as a major suprise.

Maddon, 68, ends his Angels tenure with a 130-148 record. He had previously served as the interim manager in Los Angeles in both 1996 and 1999 before becoming the Rays’ manager back in 2006. All said, the longtime coach has had a successful MLB career.

Joe Maddon record: 1,382-1,216; two pennants, one World Series title

Maddon is best known for leading the Chicago Cubs to the World Series championship back in 2016.

Los Angeles will now be led by a former MLB All-Sar in Phil Nevin who played 12 seasons in the bigs. The 51-year-old Nevin has no MLB managerial experience. He was hired by Maddon to serve as the Angels’ third-base coach back in November.

Prior to that, he was a coach for the San Francisco Giants (2017) and New York Yankees (2018-21). Nevin’s managerial experience is limited to the Orange County Flyers, Erie SeaWolves, Toledo Mud Hens and Reno Aces in the minors.

We’ll have further updates on this breaking news story when they become available.