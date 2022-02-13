Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow suffers knee injury in fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow saw his rookie season back in 2020 come to a premature end after he suffered a tore ACL and MCL in his left knee.

The sophomore signal caller returned this season to earn NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors en route to leading the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

Unfortunately, it looks like Burrow has another issue with his knees. Early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, he was sacked by Rams pass rusher Von Miller.

Immediately after going to the turf at SoFi Stadium, Joe Burrow was seen holding his right knee. It’s not an image any objective viewer of the game wanted to see.

As you can see, Burrow’s limp was pretty significant as he exited the field with the Bengals forced to punt.

The good news? Joey Franchise was waiving off athletic trainers on the sideline and was able to return to the field on Cincinnati’s next offensive possession.

With that said, it’s certainly something to pay attention to as Super Bowl LVI draws to a conclusion Sunday evening.

