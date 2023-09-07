Cincinnati Bengals make Joe Burrow highest-paid player in NFL history

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The long-awaited contract extension for Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow came to fruition mere minutes after the 2023 NFL season officially opened.

According to multiple media reports, Cincinnati has inked Burrow to a contract that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is for $275 million over five seasons. The deal is said to include $219.01 million in total guarantees.

Burrow and the Bengals had been in negotiations about a contract extension throughout the entire offseason. It seemed to be a common belief that the former Heisman winner and No. 1 pick from LSU would set the new mark around the NFL, besting fellow 2022 classmate Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Burrow career stats: 68% completion, 11,774 yards, 82 TD, 31 INT

Burrow, 26, led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance as a sophomore in 2021 before the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game this past season. By making this announcement Thursday evening, Cincinnati is overshadowing the Chiefs’ season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Joe Burrow contract details

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The $55 million Burrow is earning on his new contract ranks No. 1 in NFL history, $2.5 million more than the aforementioned Herbert. His $275 million in total value is also first in the history of the league. As for the $219.01 million in total guarantees, it’s second behind Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.