How a Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the New Orleans Saints might look

The New Orleans Saints are the latest team to be linked to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in trade talks.

Despite recently undergoing shoulder surgery that will likely cost him 16 weeks of action, interest in Garoppolo remains firm. Depending on the Aaron Rodgers situation with the Green Bay Packers, Garoppolo might end up being the best available quarterback on the trade market.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is in need of a starter-caliber quarterback with Jameis Winston set to hit free agency and Taysom Hill failing to look the part.

In the midst of dramatic changes following the surprising resignation of Sean Payton, the Saints will soon add a quarterback to the mix. Garoppolo makes perfect sense. Below, we check in on how a Garoppolo trade to the Bayou might look.

Related: New Orleans Saints QB options for 2022

New Orleans Saints’ salary cap and Jimmy Garoppolo trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, New Orleans finds itself $42.35 million over the 2022 NFL salary cap after restructuring multiple contracts. For his part, any acquiring team would pay Garoppolo $24.2 million against the cap.

That’s where this gets complicated. Set to go with youngster Trey Lance under center next season, San Francisco’s decision to trade Garoppolo is also financially motivated. It would save $25.5 million against the cap by moving off the Super Bowl quarterback.

As it stands right now, the 49ers are a mere $2.95 million under the cap with stars Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel slated for lucrative long-term deals this summer.

What does this all mean? The 49ers would be hard-pressed to take a hefty contract back in a trade with New Orleans unless it fills a major need.

Perhaps, cornerback Bradley Roby would be of interest. San Francisco is going to add a veteran corner either via free agency or the trade market. Meanwhile, the team was in on Roby ahead of him being dealt from the Houston Texans to the Saints last year. The veteran has a $10.17 million cap hit for the 2022 season. This would obviously help New Orleans from a cap perspective.

What would it take for the New Orleans Saints to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo?

Common logic seems to suggest that New Orleans would have to send a second-round pick and change to the 49ers for Garoppolo.

Remember, a lesser quarterback in Sam Darnold netted the New York Jets a second-round pick, fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick from the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

The question here is whether Garoppolo’s injury history and inconsistent play will impact the bounty San Francisco receives in return.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2021): 68% completion, 3,180 yards, 20 TD, 12 INT, 98.7 rating

Either way, Garoppolo would be viewed as a marked upgrade over Hill on the Saints. Whether New Orleans pulls the trigger on a potential trade remains to be seen.

General manager Mickey Loomis is reportedly interested in re-signing Jameis Winston after the former No. 1 pick suffered a torn ACL seven games into the 2021 season.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors