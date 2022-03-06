New Orleans Saints reportedly a potential landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo trade

The New Orleans Saints quarterback search is on for the second offseason in a row. While the club might be limited by salary-cap constraints, ruling them out for Aaron Rodgers, another quarterback from the NFC playoffs could be a potential target.

During the NFL Combine, scouts and executives went to Indianapolis to gather intel on the 2022 NFL Draft and NFL free agency. While most believe the Saints will re-sign Jameis Winston, making him the starter in 2022, there seems to be another possibility.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2021): 9-6 record, 68.3% completion rate, 98.7 QB rating 20-12 TD-INT

As part of ESPN’s NFL insider notebook, Jeremy Fowler shared buzz from inside the league that the Saints could pursue Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

“This would be a surprise since many around the league expect Jameis Winston to return to the Saints. “But if [Aaron] Rodgers and [Russell] Wilson aren’t moved, Garoppolo becomes one of the top options available. Maybe New Orleans at least kicks this idea around.” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on the possibility of New Orleans Saints pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo

Related: NFL insider think New Orleans Saints might re-sign Jameis Winston

Based purely on a quarterback’s fit within a scheme, Garoppolo makes sense in New Orleans. While he comes with limitations as a passer, he posted the eighth-best QB rating (107.8) on intermediate throws and the sixth-highest QB rating (102.2) on passes behind the line of scrimmage, per Pro Football Focus.

In an offense that strikes a nice balance, featuring Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara as the top pass-catchers, it’s an intriguing fit. Garoppolo would be in a situation similar to the San Francisco 49ers, a well-rounded team that finds ways to win games in a variety of ways.

However, he is recovering from shoulder surgery and won’t be cleared to throw until July. He also carries a $26.95 million cap hit, meaning the Saints would either need him to sign an extension or require the 49ers to cover part of his salary.

Ultimately, it would be a surprise if Garoppolo is playing in New Orleans next season. If there is a way for the Saints to pull it off, though, they’ve done a lot worse at quarterback.