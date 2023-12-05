Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has high-ankle sprain

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a high-ankle sprain during the team’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday.

Pederson did not believe tightrope surgery is needed for Lawrence, however he was not willing to project when the franchise quarterback might return to the field. Pederson isn’t ruling Lawrence out for the Jaguars’ game against the host Cleveland Browns (7-5) on Sunday.

“We’ll see where he is here in the next couple of days,” Pederson said.

Backup C.J. Beathard would make his first start since the 2020 season should Lawrence be unable to play for the Jaguars (8-4) six days after avoiding a major injury.

Pederson also said wide receiver Christian Kirk has a core muscle injury and will miss time, including this weekend’s game versus the Browns.

Dropping back to pass on third-and-10 from the Bengals’ 23-yard line with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter on Monday, Lawrence’s lower right leg was stepped on by left tackle Walker Little, who was blocking on the play.

Lawrence went to the ground as pressure was applied to his planted foot. His right knee twisted under his body with Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson credited with a sack. The third-year quarterback tried to walk off the field but after a couple of steps, went to a knee and slammed his helmet to the ground. The crowd at EverBank Stadium let out a groan when Lawrence went to his knee.

Lawrence was helped off the field and into the locker room by two members of the Jaguars’ staff but was barely able to put any weight on his right leg.

After the game, another NFL Network report stated that Lawrence was smiling with teammates after the game and that his ankle was not wrapped. He did use crutches for support while wearing a walking boot, according to the report.

For the night, Lawrence completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He added five carries for 8 yards and another score.

Beathard, 24, entered in place of Lawrence and went 9 of 10 for 63 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Lawrence has 3,004 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 94.4 passer rating on the season. He also has 248 yards rushing with four scores on the ground.

Kirk, 27, was injured while reeling in a 26-yard catch on Jacksonville’s first offensive play on Monday. He did not return.

