How to Watch the NFC Championship 2025

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Either the Washington Commanders or the Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans — but first, they’ll need to capture the conference title. They’ll get the chance to do just that at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. ET, when they square off in the NFC Championship.

While the Eagles are the current favorites in this NFC East matchup, quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mobility will remain limited due to his lingering knee injury. Still, they’ve got superstar running back Saquon Barkley on their side — and stopping him will likely be a tough task for the Commanders’ defense.

Where to watch the NFC Championship

Fox will broadcast this year’s NFC Championship. If you don’t have cable, you can catch the game with one of the following live TV streaming services.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Monthly Price: $86.99 per month

$86.99 per month Free Trial: Yes, 5-days

With a DIRECTV STREAM subscription, you can watch Fox and the other major local channels (ABC, CBS, and NBC). As a result, you’ll get access to tons of live sports, including professional and college football, as well as the MLB, NBA, NHL, and more. On top of that, you’ll get ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and several more sports networks.

While DIRECTV STREAM offers four plans, you’ll only need the base Entertainment plan to watch all of the channels listed above. But if you upgrade to a pricier plan, you’ll also get your area’s regional sports networks (RSNs). Plus, the three upper-tier plans include a mix of other sports channels, such as MLB Network, NBA TV, and NBC Sports. All DIRECTV STREAM plans include unlimited DVR, so you can record your favorite team’s games and watch them back on your own time.

Watch on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Monthly Price: $79.99 per month

$79.99 per month Free Trial: Yes, 7-days

Fubo is another great option if you’re hoping to watch this year’s NFC Championship — or live sports in general. Every Fubo plan comes with the four main local networks (including Fox), as well as a plethora of sports channels, including beIN SPORTS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2 (FS2), and NFL Network.

Looking for more sports content? There are a variety of sports add-ons (including NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, and International Sports Plus) available to bundle with your plan. No matter which Fubo plan you pick, you’ll get unlimited DVR storage, giving you the flexibility to watch live sports, TV shows, and movies whenever you’d like.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV Monthly Price: $82.99 per month

$82.99 per month Free Trial: Yes, 3-days

Hulu + Live TV is also worth considering if you’re a sports-loving cord-cutter trying to watch the NFC Championship. With your subscription, you’ll get access to Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS, so you can watch big events like the NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl, the Masters, March Madness, and more. Hulu + Live TV plans also include a selection of sports channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, and NFL Network.

For extra sports programming, you can bundle your plan with the Sports Add-on, which comes with MLB StrikeZone, NFL RedZone, and several other sports networks. Like DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, Hulu + Live TV also offers unlimited DVR. However, RSNs are only available in limited markets. With that said, Hulu + Live TV separates itself from the competition by providing access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu’s extensive catalog of on-demand content.

Watch on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue

Sling Blue Monthly Price: $45.99 per month

$45.99 per month Free Trial: No; 50% off first month

Known as a budget-friendly live TV streaming service, Sling TV offers another way to watch the NFC Championship. Sling has three plans: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue. Fox is included in the Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue plans — but only in select markets. Sling Blue also comes with FS1 and NFL Network, while Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Sling Orange & Blue includes all of these channels.

To get more sports coverage, Sling TV allows you to bundle your plan with its Sports Extra add-on. If you do, you’ll get access to channels like the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, Golf Channel, and NHL Network. As a Sling TV subscriber, you’ll receive 50 hours of DVR storage. If that’s not enough, you can upgrade to 200 hours for an additional fee.

Watch on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: YouTube TV Base Plan

YouTube TV Base Plan Monthly Price: $82.99 per month

$82.99 per month Free Trial: Yes, 7-days

YouTube TV only offers one English-language plan, which comes with Fox and the rest of the major local networks. This means you’ll be able to watch the NFC Championship, as well as the AFC Championship, Super Bowl, and other big sporting events. YouTube TV plans also include CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, and a handful of other sports channels.

If you pair your plan with the NFL RedZone with Sports Plus Add-on, you’ll get access to more than a dozen more sports channels — including beIN SPORTS, NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, and VSiN. Plus, your subscription comes with unlimited DVR for each user on your account.

FAQ

Can I watch the NFC Championship on Amazon Prime?

No, the NFC Championship won’t be shown on Amazon Prime, but you can watch it on Fox or through a streaming service like Fubo or Hulu + Live TV.

What network is covering the NFC Championship Game?

Fox will broadcast this year’s NFC Championship. If you don’t have cable, you can stream it on a service like DIRECTV STREAM or YouTube TV.

Is the NFC championship going to be on Peacock?

No, you can’t watch the NFC Championship on Peacock. Without a cable subscription, you’ll need to stream the game on a platform like Fubo, YouTube TV, or Sling TV (in select markets).