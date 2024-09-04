How To Watch ESPN3 Live in 2024

Credit: Julie Vennitti Botos / Canton Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK

Streaming has made it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite channels and watch sports content at anytime, from anywhere. Not only do live TV streaming services offer an alternative to expensive cable plans for watching well-known cable channels but they also make it easier to find less widely available channels, such as ESPN3.

What is ESPN3?

ESPN3 is a secondary channel that the ESPN network uses to stream shows, live sports, documentaries, and more. The content that ESPN wants to air nationally will be found on ESPN or ESPN2, leaving extra content for their third channel, ESPN3. For college game days, ESPN3 is a great place to find an exciting college football or basketball matchup.

Which streaming services offer ESPN3?

While most services offer ESPN and ESPN2 in their lineups, ESPN3 is harder to come by. Here’s how to watch the channel with a live TV streaming service.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN3 ✔

How to watch ESPN3 with Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange

Sling Orange Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: None

Sling TV is currently the only live TV streaming service to offer ESPN3 in its channel lineup. Sling Orange includes the Disney-owned channel lineup including Disney, ESPN, ESPN2 and Freeform. If you upgrade to the combined Sling Orange & Blue package, you’ll get the full channel lineup which includes TNT, TBS, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and more for watching sports.

When it comes to DVR storage, Sling TV offers 50 hours with the option to upgrade to 200 hours for an additional monthly fee. You can also customize your account with Sling’s add-ons for more news, entertainment and sports channels.

How to watch ESPN3 on the app

While most live TV streaming services do not include ESPN3 in their channel lineups, you can use your login credentials to watch ESPN3 content through the ESPN app. In the ESPN app, tap the Settings button and select TV Provider. From there, you’ll be able to sign in with your live TV streaming account information from Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Fubo to access content.

Platforms that include access to the app:

iOS

Android

Samsung

Fire TV

Roku TV

FAQ

Which streaming service has ESPN3?

Sling is currently the only streaming service to include ESPN3 in its channel lineup.

Is ESPN3 on Hulu?

No. ESPN3 is not on Hulu, but you can login to the ESPN app with your Hulu login info to watch ESPN3 content.

Is ESPN3 part of ESPN Plus?

No, ESPN3 is not a part of ESPN Plus.