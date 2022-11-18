Hendrick Motorsports expected to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports entered into four NASCAR Xfinity Series races during the 2022 season for the first time since the 2009 season at Daytona International Speedway which saw Tony Stewart take home the victory.

The over one-decade absence ended when Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson piloted the No. 17 Chevrolet at Road America to a second-place finish behind Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs.

However, despite the previous report of the organization having no plans in the Xfinity Series for the 2023 season, team owner Rick Hendrick shared a different tune a little while back before the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Related: Hendrick Motorsports’ future after Kyle Larson’s big extension through 2026

Hendrick Motorsports expected to compete in select NASCAR Xfinity Series races with Cup Series drivers

Aug 20, 2022; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver William Byron (17) leads driver AJ Allmendinger (16) during the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway represented the final time that Hendrick Motorsports would race in the series for the 2022 season as Larson came close to the victory while battling Noah Gragson and Sheldon Creed.

It was unknown if that would be the final race for the organization in the Xfinity Series as the last time represented a 13-year gap. However, Hendrick has already set the expectations for the 2023 season.

This is what Hendrick had to say when asked if he expected the organization to do more Xfinity Series races in 2023.

“Some of it but not a lot of it because I’m involved with (JR Motorsports), and that’s our focus up there. But we like to run some road courses, and some of our guys want to run some of the ovals. We won’t be competing full-time at all, just a handful of races. It’s been a lot of fun to watch and bring those colors back. That’s kind of (Ricky Hendrick)’s number and colors. That’s really something that I’ve enjoyed, and we’ll do a few more of those.” Rick Hendrick on Hendrick Motorsports competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

As expected, this operation would not be full-time as Hendrick is a co-owner of JR Motorsports. In fact, Hendrick Motorsports drivers competed in a fifth JR Motorsports entry in a few races last season.

The organization only competed on one oval when Larson almost won at Darlington Raceway. That race was actually unexpected as it was supposed to be three road courses, including Road America, the Indianapolis Road Course, and Watkins Glen.

It sounds like Hendrick Motorsports might do more than four races if they are going to compete on road courses while the drivers also want to try out some oval tracks. Last season, Chase Elliott was the only driver to not make an appearance.

Hopefully, every single driver from the NASCAR Cup Series team can make at least one appearance in the No. 17 car, which is sponsored by Hendrickcars.com, during the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

If not, JR Motorsports will almost surely make it work as the No. 88 car is currently scheduled to compete in two Xfinity Series races with Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel. This was announced in early November.

Earnhardt will be sponsored by Bass Pro Shops in one of those events but any Hendrick Motorsports driver would likely be sponsored by Hendrickcars.com. That was the case during the entire 2022 season.

Overall, it is very nice to see an organization like Hendrick Motorsports continue to make appearances in the Xfinity Series. It will only make every driver involved better moving forward.