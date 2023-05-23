fbpx
Published May 23, 2023

Heat’s Jimmy Butler fined $25K for skipping Game 3 interviews

May 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2), forward Jimmy Butler (22) and forward Caleb Martin (16) on the bench during the second half against the Boston Celtics in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA fined Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler $25,000 on Tuesday for skipping postgame media availability after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler, 33, didn’t speak to the media after Sunday’s 128-102 win over the Boston Celtics. The victory gave eighth-seeded Miami a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series over the second-seeded Celtics.

Butler is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the three games against the Celtics. He averaged 22.9, 5.9 and 5.3, respectively during the regular season.

Butler and the Heat will attempt to sweep the Celtics on Tuesday night.

–Field Level Media

