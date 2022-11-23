Giants without OT Evan Neal, other key linemen at Dallas

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daniel Jones might be thankful for five capable blockers at Dallas on Thursday after the New York Giants released their final injury report for the afternoon game with the Cowboys.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal did not travel to Texas and is out with a knee injury along with center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and guard Shane Lemieux (toe).

Top tackle Andrew Thomas is listed as questionable due to illness. Head coach Brian Daboll remained optimistic Thomas could be ready Thursday.

“There were no physical exertion practices (this week). We’ll just take it right up, as long as we can take it,” Daboll said of a decision on his starting front five.

in the first meeting with Dallas this season, Jones was sacked five times by the Cowboys. The Cowboys are on a record pace through 10 games with 42 quarterback sacks.

New York is also without tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee) and safety Fabian Moreau (oblique).

The Giants (7-3) have lost two of their past three games. The Cowboys (7-3) ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and defensive linemen Tarell Basham and Johnathan Hankins are questionable due to illness.

Pass rushers Micah Parsons (knee, ankle) and Demarcus Lawrence (foot, illness) were limited Wednesday and officially listed as questionable.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) were full participants in practice Wednesday. They were removed from the injury report.

–Field Level Media