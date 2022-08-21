fbpx
Published August 21, 2022

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux out with knee injury

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up prior to the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Thibodeaux was being examined in the locker room. He was a first-team All-American at Oregon last season and a third-teamer in 2020.

Thibodeaux had seven sacks for the Ducks last season and 19 sacks in his three-year career at the school.

–Field Level Media

