Giants call up 2020 first-round pick C Patrick Bailey

The San Francisco Giants selected the contracts of catcher Patrick Bailey and right-hander Ryan Walker from Triple-A Sacramento in a series of roster moves made Friday.

To make room on the 40-man roster for both players, outfielder Cal Stevenson was designated for assignment and outfielder Heliot Ramos was recalled from Sacramento and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

San Francisco also placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a low back strain and catcher Joey Bart on the IL with a groin strain. Both moves were retroactive to Thursday.

Bailey, 23, was the Giants’ first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2020. He gives the major league club two players from that draft class on its roster as he joins infielder Casey Schmitt, the team’s second-round pick that year, who made his major league debut May 9.

Bailey hit .276 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 28 games between Sacramento and Double-A Richmond this season. Walker, 27, was 1-0 with a 0.89 ERA in 15 appearances (three starts) at Sacramento. He is set to make his major league debut.

Stevenson, 26, did not have a hit in nine at-bats this season over six games but walked three times. He is 10-for-69 (.145) in 29 games with the Oakland Athletics and Giants over the past two seasons. Ramos, 23, was 5-for-26 (.192) in nine games with the Giants earlier this season.

Stripling, 33, is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA in nine appearances (five starts) with the Giants this season. In eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-20), Toronto Blue Jays (2020-22) and Giants, he is 38-40 with a 3.94 ERA over 213 appearances (109 starts).

Bart, 26, is batting .231 with a .581 OPS in 26 games for the Giants this season. In four seasons in San Francisco, Bart is a .223 hitter with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs over 158 games.

