Gen.G Esports stay alive at Mid-Season Invitational

Gen.G Esports swept Cloud9 on Wednesday to advance to the lower-bracket semifinals at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

Gen.G opened with a 27-minute win on blue, followed by a pair of 26-minute victories on red.

Gen.G will battle Bilibili Gaming on Friday for a berth in the lower-bracket final.

Cloud9 were eliminated and finished in fifth-sixth place, earning $20,000.

Action continues Thursday with the upper-bracket final between T1 and JD Gaming.

The $250,000 Mid-Season Invitational’s double-elimination bracket stage runs through Sunday with a top prize of $50,000. All matches are best-of-five.

Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $37,500

3rd: $30,000

4th: $25,000

5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9

7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians

9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon

10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD

12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe

