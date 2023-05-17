fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 17, 2023

Gen.G Esports stay alive at Mid-Season Invitational

The loading screen for League of Legends is seen projected on the wall behind the competitors. The loading screen comes up while waiting for the game to start, allowing players to view each characters basic information before the battle. Jan. 24, 2020
Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Gen.G Esports swept Cloud9 on Wednesday to advance to the lower-bracket semifinals at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

Gen.G opened with a 27-minute win on blue, followed by a pair of 26-minute victories on red.

Gen.G will battle Bilibili Gaming on Friday for a berth in the lower-bracket final.

Cloud9 were eliminated and finished in fifth-sixth place, earning $20,000.

Action continues Thursday with the upper-bracket final between T1 and JD Gaming.

The $250,000 Mid-Season Invitational’s double-elimination bracket stage runs through Sunday with a top prize of $50,000. All matches are best-of-five.

Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:
1st: $50,000
2nd: $37,500
3rd: $30,000
4th: $25,000
5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9
7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians
9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon
10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD
12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe

–Field Level Media

Share: 